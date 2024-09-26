Onapsis debuts SAP security capabilities for BTP

Cybersecurity vendor Onapsis is expanding capabilities in its SAP security products to target SAP Business Technology Platform environments.

The newly released Onapsis Defend for SAP BTP monitors behaviors inside the BTP development and integration system, looking for threat actor behavior, attacks and abuse, according to Onapsis. It offers real-time alerts for configuration changes and permission assignments, monitors user access authorizations and privileges, and integrates with security information and event management as well as security orchestration, automation and response systems.

Onapsis also updated its Assess for SAP BTP, which was released in March and is aimed at providing visibility into the risks and vulnerabilities of SAP BTP environments. This includes monitoring user accounts and assessing BTP configurations against SAP baseline and BTP security recommendations, as well as Onapsis Research Labs guidelines. Onapsis Assess is getting its third major update and will include AI capabilities that provide BTP-specific insights and personalized, real-time SAP security guidance, according to the company.

"Assess is your checkup, Defend is your monitor," said Sadik Al-Abdulla, chief product officer at Onapsis.

There are potential vulnerabilities as SAP customers move from on-premises legacy systems to cloud environments via Rise with SAP, including SAP BTP, Al-Abdulla said.

"An on-premises SAP ERP system was one of a customer's most important applications, but it was also in the data center behind firewalls that was hard to get to," Al-Abdulla said. "The core SAP business functions and data are more accessible because SAP BTP directly integrates into a cloud service."

SAP customers that move to the cloud are no longer responsible for patching their systems, he said. However, this doesn't mean customers are inherently secure, as this also depends on how BTP is configured. As an integration platform, BTP inherently has many points of activity, many of which aren't used.

"If you turn on an anonymous interface, if you have a permissions issue, if you don't lock down APIs -- that can be a security problem," Al-Abdulla said. "There's a huge amount of the system configuration that continues to be a customer responsibility system and managing the security and vulnerabilities there."

The engine of Defend for SAP BTP contains two core elements: a deterministic-rules base with thousands of rules that identify specific attacks, vulnerabilities and exploits; and an AI-based heuristics engine that identifies bad behavior, he said. This enables users to identify and flag anomalous user activity, for example.