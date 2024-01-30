New Rise with SAP program targets barriers to cloud moves

SAP introduced a new program that offers services and incentives to entice its on-premises customers to move to S/4HANA Cloud. The Rise with SAP Migration and Modernization program, available now, was designed to address two migration barriers: costs and dubious outcomes.

To address issues of costs, the new program includes limited-time incentives where on-premises customers get a one-time, upfront credit based on their annual contract value with SAP that can reduce migration costs by up to 50%, according to the vendor.

Until the end of 2024, customers that commit to a migration through Rise with SAP or Grow with SAP can access credits that they can apply to maintenance costs, cloud services or cloud subscription costs. These apply to on-premises customers on SAP ERP Central Component and those who have migrated to S/4HANA.

To improve S/4HANA Cloud migrations outcomes, the new program employs the Rise with SAP methodology, designed to help customers keep track of migration progress and adhere to specific processes. This is handled by SAP services and partners that have been trained and validated in the Rise with SAP methodology, according to the company.

SAP is also introducing the S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper service, aimed at customers that need more time to complete a full migration. The service extends the maintenance windows for existing implementations for two more years.

The intent behind the Rise with SAP Migration and Modernization program is to help on-premises customers move into a "clean core" system, which includes standardized processes and best practices to makes a successful S/4HANA Cloud business transformation possible, according to SAP.