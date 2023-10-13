SAP dangles bigger carrots for S/4HANA Cloud, Rise

SAP unveiled a series of products and services aimed at enticing more S/4HANA Cloud migrations.

In one of the more significant moves, a new 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, is now available and provides feature parity with legacy SAP ECC systems, making it easier for on-premises customers to move to the cloud, according to the company.

SAP also launched two incentives aimed at driving more S/4HANA Cloud migrations. One is a premium plus package for Rise with SAP, which includes AI capabilities and functionality for sustainability and advanced finance. The second is a program of services and incentives to help customers plan and execute an S/4HANA Cloud migration faster, at a lower cost and with less disruption.

The 2023 release of S/4HANA Cloud, private edition is designed to settle questions about whether S/4HANA Cloud is robust enough in functionality for ECC customers, said Eric van Rossum, chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Cloud ERP, in a briefing.

"We had a lot of [the functionality in S/4HANA Cloud] but now every single part is fully covered," he said.

S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, which is a foundational part of Rise with SAP, will also follow a two-year release cycle, van Rossum said, with updates and new features generally released twice a year. Maintenance will increase from five years to seven years.

The private cloud product is different from S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, in that it allows customers to move to the cloud at their own pace and continue to depend on their existing systems, van Rossum said. This can be a multi-step process that depends on how long they've been running ECC and how customized the legacy systems are.

The public cloud edition, on the other hand, provides out-of-the-box upgradability but requires a complete reimplementation from the start, he said.

"Customers have the choice: They can go to public cloud right away, but it's more disruptive to do it that way, or they can go on that multi-step journey," van Rossum said.

Making the S/4HANA Cloud move easier Rise with SAP's new premium plus package includes tools intended to take advantage of AI capabilities and provide choice and flexibility in migrating to S/4HANA Cloud, according to van Rossum. It comes with sustainability applications like SAP Sustainability Control Tower and Sustainability Footprint Management, generative AI capabilities through the recently introduced Joule AI assistant and financial functionality to help CFOs with planning operations and financial forecasting accuracy. Rise with SAP will also now include services intended to help customers plan and tailor S/4HANA migrations to their requirements, according to SAP. This includes AI technology that can help with test automation, generative AI for text-centric documentation and Signavio Process Insights to help customers build a business case for migration. In addition, Rise with SAP now offers the SAP Customer Evolution kit, a free service that includes customer one-on-one sessions with SAP experts to evaluate the best way to move to S/4HANA Cloud. "We sit down with customers in around a two-week engagement to analyze what their system looks like, do a readiness check and articulate the value drivers of what they will get out of moving," van Rossum said. "After that, they'll get a migration offer and roadmap document to work with."