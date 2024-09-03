Mueller latest to leave SAP leadership ranks

SAP's leadership shakeup continues with the exit of CTO and executive board member Juergen Mueller after more than a decade of service and just months after extending his contract for three years.

Mueller and SAP will part ways Sept. 30 after reaching a mutual agreement. The catalyst for the decision stems from inappropriate behavior involving Mueller at a past company event, according to SAP, but the company did not provide additional information.

"I want to address an incident at a past company event where my behavior was inappropriate. I regret being inconsiderate and sincerely apologize to everyone affected. I recognize my behavior at that moment did not reflect our values at SAP. I take full responsibility and believe stepping down is best for the company. I wish the team continued success," Mueller stated in a press release.

Mueller's departure comes a month after the company announced chief marketing and solutions officer Julia White and head of sales Scott Russell would depart SAP at the end of August. SAP described their exits as a "strategic transition" to streamline its executive board and to focus on a "Suite- and AI-first strategy."

Mueller joined SAP in 2013 as head of the company's Innovation Center Network and assumed the position of chief innovation officer in 2016. He was promoted to CTO and the executive board in 2019. In April, SAP renewed Mueller's contract through 2027.

Juergen Mueller Juergen Mueller

In the CTO role, Mueller was instrumental in developing and setting the strategy for the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP's development and integration environment. SAP BTP is now being used by more than 23,000 customers, according to the company.

Mueller also served as one of the main proponents of SAP's clean core technology strategy, which is focused on enabling customers to prepare legacy SAP systems for the transition to S/4HANA Cloud systems. SAP believes its BTP and clean core technology strategy are crucial for customers to take advantage of the cloud and cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI.

SAP CEO Christian Klein will take over most of the Technology and Innovation Board that Mueller leads until a successor is named, according to the company. Mueller also oversees the SAP Global Security and Cloud Compliance team, which will now join the Customer Services and Delivery Board under executive board member Thomas Saueressig.