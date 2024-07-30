Julia White, Scott Russell to leave SAP executive board

SAP's restructuring continues to shake up the executive ranks as Julia White, chief marketing and solutions officer, and Scott Russell, head of sales, are leaving the German ERP giant.

The SAP supervisory board said today that White and Russell have reached a "mutual agreement" to leave SAP's executive board on August 31, well ahead of last year's contract extension for both executives to 2027. In a press release, SAP described the news as a "strategic transition" and said it was streamlining the structure of its executive board to focus on its "Suite- and AI-first strategy."

A search for Russell's replacement is underway, and SAP CEO Christian Klein will lead the sales organization while that goes on, according to the company. There are no immediate plans to replace White.

White joined SAP in March 2021 after spending almost 20 years in executive marketing roles at Microsoft, which included leading product marketing for Azure. She was subsequently elevated to the SAP executive board, the first time that SAP had placed marketing at board level.

White was a prominent presence at SAP's customer events, hosting and delivering sessions and keynote addresses at its annual Sapphire conference.

Russell joined SAP in 2010 after holding executive roles at IBM. He served as president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan prior to becoming chief revenue officer and joining the executive board in 2021.

"By prioritizing these key areas, SAP is positioning itself to further expand its position as a leading enterprise software company," the company stated in the press release.

SAP did not provide specific reasons why White and Russell left the company or why they would not be part of its "transformation." White's departure will leave Gina Vargiu-Breuer, chief people officer and labor director, as the only female member of the SAP executive board.

The departures are the latest in a significant restructuring of the executive board in 2024. In April, SAP created a new executive board area focused on customer success and cloud adoption, headed by Thomas Saueressig, and appointed Muhammad Alam to the board, succeeding Saueressig as the head of product engineering. Alam served as president and chief product officer at the SAP Intelligent Spend business group.

Scott Russell, chief revenue officer and a member of the executive board at SAP, on stage at Sapphire 2024 in early June. SAP said he will depart the company at the end of August, ahead of his contract.