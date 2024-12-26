SAP leadership turmoil needs to settle in 2025

While SAP enjoyed a largely successful 2024, it also navigated an unsettled year of leadership changes and organizational restructuring turmoil.

Major questions need to be resolved around the ERP heavyweight's executive roster and employee structure in the year ahead, according to industry watchers.

SAP's 2024 got off to an unsettled start in January. While reporting strong financial results for fiscal year 2023 that ended in September, the company unveiled a restructuring plan that called for 8,000 employees to shift roles or be bought out. The restructuring was intended to enable SAP to increase its focus on strategic growth areas, particularly around AI, and "ensure that SAP's skill-set and resources continue to meet future business needs," the company stated at the time.

In July, SAP recast its restructuring plan, saying it would affect up to 10,000 employees. The majority were to be covered by voluntary leave and internal retraining programs, according to SAP, and it expected to finish 2024 with about the same employee head count of 105,000.

Changes at the top The restructuring plan also included changes at the top of SAP's leadership team. In April, longtime SAP executive Thomas Saueressig moved from his role as the head of product engineering to lead the new customer services and delivery unit and was elevated to the executive board. Muhammad Alam, head of the SAP intelligent spend unit, succeeded Saueressig as head of product engineering and was also elevated to the executive board. In May, SAP's legendary co-founder and former CEO Hasso Plattner retired. The 80-year-old was a central figure in all of SAP's 52 years, including a stretch as CEO, after co-founding the company in 1972 with Dietmar Hopp and three other former IBM colleagues. The summer saw more change -- this time unexpected. Chief Marketing Officer Julia White and Chief Revenue Officer Scott Russell exited SAP by "mutual agreement," according to the company. Neither has been replaced, and the marketing and solutions area that White led was dissolved from the SAP executive board in an effort to streamline the board's structure. The SAP executive shake-up culminated in September when CTO Juergen Mueller left under a cloud of controversy. The departure was the result of inappropriate behavior by Mueller at a past company event; SAP did not provide additional information. SAP CEO Christian Klein assumed the CTO role on an interim basis, and a permanent replacement has not been named yet. SAP's leadership shake-up in 2024.

Organizational turnover is chaotic for all SAP's leadership changes were exacerbated by the organizational turnover across the board, according to Joshua Greenbaum, principal at Enterprise Applications Consulting. Restructuring upheaval and turnover of personnel is chaotic for everyone involved in a company's ecosystem, both internally and externally, Greenbaum said. SAP will not want to undergo similar experiences in 2025. "It's chaotic for employees, for partners and certainly for customers," he said. "For SAP customers, hopefully things can slow down and there's not another year like 2024, in terms of waking up and trying to figure out who you're supposed to talk to about a problem this week." For SAP customers, hopefully things can slow down and there's not another year like 2024, in terms of waking up and trying to figure out who you're supposed to talk to about a problem this week. Joshua GreenbaumPrincipal, Enterprise Applications Consulting The SAP leadership changes also resulted in some turmoil, but SAP hasn't been affected negatively to a significant degree, Greenbaum said. Some of the changes were business decisions. White being elevated to the executive board was an experiment, which didn't work. Now, SAP is moving marketing back to product engineering under Alam, who has a deep understanding of the technology and its value to customers, according to Greenbaum. Saueressig, who moved onto the executive board as the head of customer services and delivery, also has shown to have a good perception of what customers need, Greenbaum said. "The way things are settling down on the board are the right moves for the moment," he said. "But it's always in the execution, so we'll have to see how this goes as the year unfolds." Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, noted that SAP's executive board is untested and still dealing with gaps after the departures of White and Russell, but added that SAP should be in good shape for 2025. "We know that SAP has the least experienced leadership team from a tenure perspective, and the CRO and CMO positions still need to be filled," he said. "Nonetheless, SAP has been doing well, which shows the deep bench that operates the company under the [top executive] levels." SAP is also somewhat out of step with its leadership structure compared with competitors Oracle and Salesforce, which are led by recognizable personalities, according to Jon Reed, an analyst at Diginomica, an enterprise industry analysis firm. Klein might have a lower profile, but overall, SAP's leadership team is more collaborative, Reed said. "My impression overall is that SAP has a pretty enlightened leadership team when you talk with them about customer issues and pain points," he said. "They generally understand where you're coming from, and they often have pretty good answers to what they're doing about the problems." However, the issue that SAP must face is how the top-level ideas around transforming customer experience and helping customers migrate to the cloud get communicated effectively to customers, Reed said. "One interesting thing about SAP in 2025 will be seeing to what extent the good stuff you hear from leadership resonates in the field," he said.