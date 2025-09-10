CISO's guide to security vendor consolidation

There's a staggering array of cybersecurity vendors in the market today. Like with all security controls and tools, CISOs should assess whether they need every vendor they use currently -- and might use in the future.

In some cases, these assessments lead to vendor consolidation -- the process of strategically reducing the number of vendors in use for operational and strategic benefits, financial advantages and security improvements.

Let's examine the benefits and challenges of security vendor consolidation and explore how CISOs can assess their vendor portfolio.

Remember that the "right" number and types of vendors for cybersecurity products and services are subjective. What works for one company might not for another. CISOs should weigh the factors covered below when deciding on the balance that works for their organization.

Benefits and challenges of security vendor consolidation Forty percent of organizations have already begun to consolidate their cybersecurity tools and vendors and an additional 21% are planning on it, according to the "2025 Fortra State of Cybersecurity Survey Results." Benefits of security vendor consolidation include the following: Operational benefits. For example, reduced management complexity, easier learning curve with fewer tools, improved efficiency and simplified vendor support.

For example, reduced management complexity, easier learning curve with fewer tools, improved efficiency and simplified vendor support. Strategic benefits. Such as stronger vendor relationships with less time spent negotiating contracts, services and overall cost, and simplified compliance.

Such as stronger vendor relationships with less time spent negotiating contracts, services and overall cost, and simplified compliance. Financial advantages. For example, minimized licensing fees and decreased maintenance costs. Eliminating tool sprawl and shelfware -- tools being paid for that aren't being used -- also saves money in already tight cybersecurity budgets.

For example, minimized licensing fees and decreased maintenance costs. Eliminating tool sprawl and shelfware -- tools being paid for that aren't being used -- also saves money in already tight cybersecurity budgets. Security improvements. Including improved visibility, streamlined threat management and improved control over the entire attack surface. Security vendor consolidation isn't without challenges, however. Roadblocks include risk of vendor lock-in, introducing single points of failure, creating security coverage gaps, management complexity and staff training challenges.