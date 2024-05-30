RSA Conference wrap-up: The state of cybersecurity disconnect

RSA Conference in early May felt a lot like a pre-pandemic industry party. More than 40,000 people attended, and San Francisco was awash with self-driving cars, cybersecurity product advertisements, venture capital events and cocktail parties galore. Industry CEOs participated as well, delivering keynotes trumpeting cybersecurity platforms and the marvels of generative AI for cybersecurity.

While the industry was busy patting itself on the back, I caught a rather sobering presentation from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken reminded attendees that cybercrime is a trillion-dollar industry, and state-sponsored adversaries are relentlessly attacking U.S. critical infrastructure, compromising leading public and private organizations and essentially seeding the battlefield in case of future hostilities. Reading between the lines, Blinken was saying we might lose the cyberwar if we aren't resolute and diligent in our efforts.

Blinken's presentation was a hard slap in the face. I thought to myself, "Secretary Blinken is reminding us that we are here to talk about how we can better protect all our digital assets, not celebrate all the glories of cybersecurity technology innovation."

Challenges in the state of cybersecurity With this in mind, I became a bit more thoughtful about assessing the state of the industry through an RSA Conference lens. Regrettably, I left San Francisco more pessimistic than when I arrived for the following reasons: The state of the CISO position. Despite a wave of new cybersecurity regulations, including SEC and NIS2, many strong CISO candidates I spoke with at RSAC were out of work and found themselves competing for every open position with dozens of others. When CISOs do get offers, they find the average salary ranges from $150,000 to $180,000 -- inappropriate for someone tasked with cyber-risk management and protecting digital assets that tend to anchor every business process. Little wonder why research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group and the Information Systems Security Association indicated 72% of CISOs find their job is stressful at least half the time and 40% of CISOs have considered leaving the cybersecurity profession entirely. Until business leaders, HR managers and recruiters gain a better understanding of what CISOs do and the value they provide, we are all vulnerable.

