Cloud detection and response is, and will stay, a team sport

Who owns cloud threat detection and response? Like many other cybersecurity responsibilities, the answer depends on individual organizations' skill sets, staffing and organizational structures.

Research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group indicated security pros believe there are many of ways to manage CDR:

45% of security professionals said their security operations center (SOC), cloud engineering and security teams share CDR responsibilities evenly. This points to a cooperative relationship, which is probably indicative of a large organization with a strong CISO and mature security program.

45% of security professionals said their cloud engineering and security teams manage CDR with some help from the SOC team. This could indicate a cloud center of excellence that includes cloud security engineering or strong DevOps processes that accommodate security requirements such as threat detection and response. "Born in the cloud" organizations tend to fit this model.

39% of security professionals said their SOC team takes the lead on CDR with some help from cloud engineering and security teams. This points to a strong SOC with a well-established SIEM, detection engineering and incident response processes in place.

33% of security professionals said CDR is managed by cloud application owners. In this case, the cloud team might rely on cloud service provider (CSP) security tools or might have their own independent SIEM or CDR tools.

27% of security professionals said CDR is owned by their SOC team. In other words, they own the whole threat detection and response process -- on premises and in the cloud.

Note that the responses go way beyond 100%, meaning multiple responses were accepted. This indicates many large organizations manage different cloud applications and their associated security -- including CDR -- in different ways. One team developing applications in AWS might lean on Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector and Amazon Detective, while another team building on top of Azure might aggregate logs and develop detection rules using a traditional SIEM. Like I said, it depends.