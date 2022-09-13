Cloud detection and response: CDR vs. EDR vs. NDR vs. XDR

So many abbreviations, so little time.

The information security field has more abbreviations than ever, further highlighting the complexity and growth of the IT landscape as it expands between on-premises and cloud environments.

The detection and response category of tools has seen significant growth, with the emergence of endpoint detection and response (EDR), which focuses on workloads; network detection and response (NDR), which focuses on network activity; and extended detection and response (XDR), which evolves both EDR and NDR and includes SIEM.

Now up to bat is cloud detection and response (CDR), which shifts gears into the cloud.