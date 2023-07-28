Improve IAM with identity threat detection and response

As organizations allow for remote workers and move applications and workloads to the cloud, identity is the latest perimeter. And it's a perimeter that needs reinforcement.

Stolen credentials, compromised accounts and fraudulent activity lead to data breaches as more business-critical data is accessible outside the traditional network perimeter. The "2023 ForgeRock Identity Breach Report" found unauthorized access accounted for 49% of all data breaches.

To protect an identity-based perimeter, organizations can consider identity threat detection and response (ITDR). It joins the ever-growing list of detection and response products and services.

Learn about what ITDR is, how it helps secure identity-based systems and how organizations can begin to implement it.

What is identity threat detection and response? ITDR aims to improve security around identity-focused infrastructure. ITDR products and strategies identify, analyze, quarantine, and eliminate or remediate suspicious activity targeting identity systems. They also identify vulnerabilities on the attack surface before attacks occur. ITDR refers to a deployable tool or an overarching cybersecurity strategy that includes best practices and processes organizations can adopt to protect identity-based infrastructure. ITDR became a formalized segment of IT security in 2022, coined by Gartner. How an organization adopts ITDR depends on the maturity and size of its security team. ITDR should include the following actions: Analyze and correct current permissions and configurations.

Implement multifactor authentication (MFA).

Deploy privileged access management (PAM).

Monitor Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and similar platforms.

Detect potential identity threats, both external and insider, in real time.

Remediate security gaps and misconfigurations.

Why should organizations adopt ITDR? Many organizations have identity and access management (IAM) frameworks that control user access to applications and data. IAM policies and procedures don't completely solve identity challenges, however. By adopting ITDR, organizations add threat detection and incident response capabilities to their overall IAM strategy. IAM and PAM systems provide authorization and authentication capabilities so users can only access the resources they need to do their work. Identity threat detection and response expands upon IAM and PAM by providing visibility into possible misuse of credentials, such as account takeover and escalation of privilege activities. Additionally, IAM and PAM implementations may introduce gaps in security, which ITDR is meant to identify and prevent or remediate. ITDR products and services should perform rigorous identity-based investigations and analyses. They facilitate remediation as needed, enhance least-privilege access and, when appropriate, can shut down Remote Desktop Protocol sessions. ITDR can complement endpoint detection and response (EDR) deployments. While EDR tools monitor endpoints for cyber threats, ITDR tools monitor user activity and access management logs. ITDR examines identity systems for possible attacks, tricks attackers into targeting decoys, isolates affected systems from further attacks and gathers event data for analysis.

Challenges of ITDR adoption ITDR tools and strategies could tax an IT department's budget. This would affect how organizations deploy ITDR, whether adopting a vendor's tool or using ITDR as a strategy. Some organizations find their current tool set can monitor attack activity while they gradually introduce ITDR capabilities that supplement existing procedures. Adding an ITDR tool requires a comprehensive vendor evaluation and selection process. Vendors often address training, installation, maintenance, documentation and customer service differently. Implementation also requires testing and acceptance steps before an organization can rely on an ITDR tool in production. Review system logs and other performance-related records regularly to ensure the system is working. Get senior management buy-in on proposals to add ITDR capabilities and establish formal programs. Cybersecurity team members should drive requirements and adoption, as well as ongoing optimization.