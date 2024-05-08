Benefits and challenges of IT/OT convergence

It's been over a decade since Gartner accurately predicted the partnership between operational technology and information technology systems. The combination of the two disciplines and business areas is poised to revolutionize business operations beyond connectivity, drive automation, data analysis and cross-functional collaboration.

Although the partnerships might have started on the factory floor, the idea of aligning previously siloed systems to share and use business intelligence more efficiently has also spread to other industries. Healthcare and retailers have enjoyed the benefits of IT/OT convergence as they streamline their workflows, improve productivity and increase their bottom lines.

The explosion of AI tools and AI-supported workflows has made this collaboration even more essential for organizations looking to increase quality and productivity. Yet, they might still hesitate to implement IT/OT convergence as stakeholders have such different approaches to security, data management, system availability and architectures. Some organizations might still need to overcome these differences. Those open to it will enjoy the benefits of merged business processes, insights and controls into a uniform environment. The positive effects the overall business and organization will see are key to bringing the previously siloed IT and OT groups together.

Benefits to IT/OT convergence The general benefits of IT/OT convergence are cost, performance and productivity gains. It leads to optimizations and transformations across the organization, from operations to business. 1. Lower operational costs Convergence helps organizations lower operating costs by optimizing resource utilization, energy, cooling and device management. There are fewer systems to procure and maintain when sharing infrastructure, and legacy infrastructure is replaced by more efficient systems. It can also lead to data center and real estate savings, as single-function devices can be consolidated into integrated systems and free up valuable space. 2. Better performance Combining IT and OT data means organizations can generate more accurate and meaningful KPIs. KPIs help drive efficiency and higher performance across the organization, helping both teams pursue and achieve common goals. Convergence increases visibility into both areas companywide, giving the rest of the organization a view into how technology helps achieve common objectives. Businesses will likely seek to derive more value from their data by increasing the use of edge AI analytics. Instead of transferring data into larger pools or data warehouses for future use, they can analyze and use data close to where it was gathered. Edge AI analytics reduces the reliance on cloud data storage, eliminates latency issues and enables real-time decision-making. That's why manufacturing, healthcare and transportation companies are increasingly recognizing the advantages of edge AI for machine learning, according to a Wevolver report. 3. Improved flexibility Access to real-time data and KPIs empowers organizations to react more quickly to market changes. They can efficiently change production timelines based on outside factors, while still meeting business objectives. Convergence optimizes workflows and eliminates redundant ones, enabling the organization to operate more efficiently. Convergence projects often include digital twins, where a virtual model of a physical object or workflow is created. The twin can be set up to use the same real-time data as the actual object when running simulations to identify performance issues and generate improvements without affecting the production environment. Companies can use the twins to identify areas for improvement and test the upgrades before rolling them out immediately to production facilities. Optimization, maintenance predictions, changeovers and production line changes can all be handled faster and more efficiently because of the "practice" done with the digital twin. 4. Enhanced training Smart technology, such as augmented reality and smart glasses, can enhance training opportunities across operations by providing workers with real-time information and hands-free visual guidance. For example, new employees can be walked through processes on-site by an expert based elsewhere in the organization. This could reduce or even eliminate the $413 billion employers in the U.S. spend on informal on-the-job training. 5. Increased operational standards Some organizations use the IT/OT convergence project to bring longstanding IT best practices to their operational systems. For example, incorporating a patch management program into OT devices ensures they're operating with the latest firmware. Existing IT monitoring technologies can be extended to OT systems and devices, enabling real-time monitoring and centralized asset tracking. Multiple functions can be consolidated into one monitoring system or console for faster user experiences to streamline predictive maintenance tasks. 6. Enhanced security orchestration Converged IT/OT systems can bridge the gap between cybersecurity and physical security for organizations with centralized monitoring systems and tools. That's because IT and OT systems have different security needs and capabilities that usually can't be met with one strategy or tool. IT/OT convergence projects increase OT security visibility across the organization and help IT teams incorporate existing systems into an overall cybersecurity strategy.