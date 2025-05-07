Key network security takeaways from RSAC 2025

The theme of RSAC 2025 was "Many Voices, One Community," and while the number and diversity of the people involved in cybersecurity are the real focus of that theme, it can also be applied to the breadth of practices, technologies and vendors that consitute our industry as well.

Ten years ago, you could neatly group most vendors into a handful of buckets. Now, the lines are blurred, and the number of buckets needed is overwhelming. While the end goal of aligning us as one community is ultimately the same -- helping customers reduce risk, limit attacks and protect valuable assets -- the complexity within cybersecurity continues to grow.

On a positive note, there did seem to be an acknowledgement of that fact at the conference, with multiple trends emerging to address this issue. Key takeaways from RSAC 2025 included the following.

Tool and platform proliferation If everyone has a platform, does anyone have a platform? We've acknowledged that there are too many point tools, which create too many silos. At the same time, we know it's unrealistic, especially for an enterprise, to standardize on one or two platforms. We now have a variety of platforms available for different use cases. This isn't a bad thing. It addresses part of the point tool fatigue issue, while keeping some lines of delineation across cybersecurity in place -- i.e., network security, application security, security operations, etc. In most cases, buyers are adopting a platform for specific capabilities in the short term but want to understand where they may be able to expand over time. The vendors that get that and support product strategies around that motion will see better success through better customer outcomes.

Security is critical, but… Obviously, security is at the core of what every vendor at RSAC Conference does. Yet, while half of my conversations were focused on security enhancements, the other half were about supporting digital transformation, addressing new network and application dynamics, or improving the experience and efficiency around management. This serves to reinforce a couple points. First, few organizations will go with the best security software if it is difficult to use; there must be a balance. Second, security teams are still playing catch-up. As soon as one new innovation is addressed, something else comes up. We're still working on securing the cloud in many cases, and now, AI is on every organization's radar.

Security and GenAI There's still some level of confusion even among vendors on how to convey exactly what they're addressing when it comes to security and AI. Enforcing access policies and controls for public generative AI apps, protecting internally built applications that use GenAI and using GenAI for security tools are very different use cases. The first and last are quickly being fully integrated, with many vendors not charging for these capabilities. The middle case is where there's the most innovation and fragmentation from a tool perspective. It's important for buyers to fully understand where they are on the GenAI journey, what their needs are now and how that will change over time.