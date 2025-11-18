Top 5G infrastructure companies to consider in 2025

5G is seemingly everywhere, and with good reason. With so much connected technology in use, it's essential to have reliable wireless infrastructure to power it all.

5G infrastructure is the combination of hardware, software and network components that enable and support the latest generation of cellular connectivity. It includes radio access networks (RANs), spectrum management tools, cloud-native platforms and edge computing, among other things. 5G wireless infrastructure is becoming increasingly software-defined and virtualized, enabling greater flexibility in deployment and management. Enterprises are investing more in 5G infrastructure because it delivers the speed, capacity and ultra-low latency they need for bandwidth-intensive applications.

The vendors highlighted in this article represent different approaches to 5G infrastructure. Each vendor's strengths align with different enterprise priorities, whether you're looking for vertical integration and private 5G network expertise, or managed services and multi-vendor flexibility.

Here's a rundown of five companies that offer different approaches to 5G: three established market leaders and two specialists with unique technology offerings.

Ericsson: The end-to-end 5G leader Ericsson was named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for 5G RAN infrastructure for communications service providers (CSPs), ranking highest in execution capability. The Swedish vendor says it manages networks serving over one billion subscribers globally and that it expects to account for 40% of mobile traffic by the end of 2026. Strengths Market reach. Ericsson is one of four vendors -- along with Huawei, Nokia and ZTE -- that collectively control 89% of global 5G infrastructure shipments, according to Mordor Intelligence, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

The company claims to power commercial 5G networks across five continents and in more than 60 countries. Innovation excellence. Deep investment in R&D drives continuous evolution of network technologies and standards development, with Ericsson now holding a leading position in 5G patents worldwide, according to its website. Key offerings Ericsson offers a comprehensive 5G RAN portfolio with energy-efficient multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) antennas and multiband radios that are optimized for standalone 5G networks and cloud-native deployments. It supports advanced features like network slicing and dynamic spectrum sharing with a cloud-based management platform that offers unified visibility and control across wireless enterprise deployments. Enterprise focus Ericsson serves enterprise customers with its private 5G portfolio, which has dedicated offerings for both office and manufacturing environments. The company works with enterprises in manufacturing, logistics and energy to deploy wireless networks that support low-latency and high-mobility applications.

Nokia: An innovator and private network pioneer For five consecutive years, Nokia has been ranked as a leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G core network infrastructure for CSPs. It was also named a leader in the 2025 Market Landscape report by Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. The Finnish technology provider offers comprehensive end-to-end network packages spanning radio access, transport, core networks and management systems, with 33% of the global commercial 5G footprint being Nokia technologies, according to Teral Research. Strengths Core network leadership. Nokia had 125 5G Standalone core operator customers with 54 live deployments as of Q2 2025 -- the most in the industry, according to Omdia.

At the start of 2025, Nokia had deployed nearly 900 private 4G and 5G networks globally and is named an industry leader in Omdia's 2025 Private 5G Market Radar. Vertical specialization. Nokia has deep industry expertise across manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, utilities, public safety and railways, with products tailored for each industry. Key offerings Nokia sells modular, cloud-native 5G technologies in its AirScale portfolio, which supports both indoor and outdoor deployments, including the Radio Dot System for 2G through 5G mission-critical communications. Its core networks are fully cloud-accessible, covering cloud packet core, subscriber data management, voice core, analytics, charging, policy and network exposure. Its Digital Automation Cloud is an integrated platform that extends functionality beyond typical connectivity to provide edge computing and AI capabilities for industrial applications, with pre-validated blueprints to help companies get started. Enterprise focus Nokia serves enterprise customers by improving its private wireless offerings and augmenting them with industry-specific packages built through years of research, testing and validation. Nokia continues to innovate with its edge computing and AI platform for enterprise customers supported by a rich ecosystem that includes partners such as Kyndryl, Telefonica Tech and Verizon Business. The company offers simplified 5G networking packages tailored to various enterprise sizes and requirements.

Samsung: Mobile infrastructure innovator Samsung is emerging as a major force in 5G network infrastructure, using its strengths in semiconductor technology and consumer electronics to deliver comprehensive end-to-end 5G products. The company claims to be among the first to develop complete 5G fixed wireless access packages, including 5G indoor/outdoor routers, fixed and virtual RANs and AI-powered 3D radio-frequency (RF) planning tools and services. Strengths Vertical integration. Samsung is in the unique position of making every type of hardware that is integral to 5G networks, including RF and 5G modem chipsets, radios and core networks.

Samsung has been particularly strong in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology, which works in a frequency spectrum ideal for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed applications, and it has collaborated with leading industry partners to develop additional 5G products. Private network innovation. Earlier this year, Samsung announced it and Hyundai had pioneered the telecom industry's first reduced capability (RedCap) technology trials, demonstrating next-generation, low-power 5G connectivity for industrial applications in Hyundai's largest plant. Key offerings Samsung's Compact Core is a cloud-native "network in a box" that supports 4G and 5G simultaneously, with migration capabilities between the two. Its products run on standard commercial servers, which it says eliminates the need to replace hardware. Samsung's vRAN and RedCap technology are software-centric private 5G packages designed to enable cost-effective connectivity with reduced power consumption and longer battery life. Samsung also offers three private 5G configurations for any size deployment, including multisite configurations and entire network hardware packages. Enterprise focus Samsung provides private networking for enterprises in manufacturing, construction, logistics, oil and gas, offices and education. The company offers products for 4G, 5G, and CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) -- the standard for the slice of the wireless spectrum where private 5G operates -- designed for performance, ease of installation and operational efficiency. Samsung also works with cellular network operators and enterprises to implement Industry 4.0 applications.

Mavenir: Open RAN software pioneer Mavenir provides cloud-native network infrastructure and helps lead global initiatives in Open RAN, a set of standards designed to enable integration between RAN components from different vendors. It claims to have as its customers network operators that service more than half of the world's subscribers. The American company offers cloud- and AI-enabled software that allows operators to build intelligent, automated and programmable networks. Mavenir's software-first approach lets operators mix and match equipment from different vendors. Strengths Open RAN leadership. As a founding member of the Open RAN movement, Mavenir has championed the adoption, evolution and use of the technology. Mavenir acts as an end-to-end systems integrator for Open RAN and has offerings that compete with traditional proprietary vendors through open interfaces and multi-vendor interoperability.

Its purely software-based approach is designed to eliminate hardware dependencies and accelerate service innovation for customers across different industries and environments. Enterprise flexibility. Mavenir has a partnership with Nvidia to deliver GPU- and SmartNIC-powered products designed to lower power consumption, optimize cost and form factor, and enable flexible deployments specifically designed for enterprise and private networks. Key offerings Mavenir offers a range of 5G products and services that are 100% cloud- and microservices-based, as well as containerized. Its full-stack core product supports multi-generational networks (2G through 5G), while the fully containerized IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) offering supports 4G and 5G wireless in virtualized and containerized environments. All its products offer a Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture, which enables customers to independently scale public and private deployments while maintaining control and security. Enterprise focus Mavenir collaborates with partners in the industrial and enterprise segments, including T-Mobile, Imagine Networks and Intel, to deploy end-to-end 5G networks for Industry 4.0 use cases, smart cities and other applications. The company offers enterprise and neutral-host provider (i.e., third-party network infrastructure) options, emphasizing flexibility, low power consumption and ease of deployment, particularly for indoor and dense urban environments.