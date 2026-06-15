General-purpose AI beats out specialized clinical AI in some assessments

After large language models exploded on the scene in late 2022, developers rushed to explore their use in healthcare, creating clinical AI tools for healthcare-specific use cases. But now, a new study reveals that general-purpose AI can outperform specialized clinical AI on several medical benchmarks.

The study, published in nature medicine, tested two specialized LLM-based clinical AI tools, OpenEvidence and UpToDate Expert AI, against three general-purpose frontier LLMs: GPT-5.2, Gemini 3.1 Pro and Claude Opus 4.6. The results call into question the industry's focus on designing LLMs specifically for healthcare use cases.

Investment in specialized clinical AI is growing. Earlier this year, OpenEvidence raised $250 million in a closed series D funding round, sending its valuation skyrocketing to $12 billion. Since then, the company has expanded rapidly, releasing audio telehealth, AI coding, prescription and prioritization features.

The study authors noted that, though proprietary clinical AI tools claim to provide enhanced clinical performance over general-purpose AI, their architectures, base models and training pipelines are not publicly available. As a result, providers must assess their value and safety without independent evidence, making it harder for them to challenge the results of clinical AI compared with general-purpose tools.

Thus, researchers from NYU Langone Health and the University of Texas at Austin set out to evaluate the tools against three medical benchmarks.

The evaluation included testing the AI models using three types of assessments: 500 US Medical Licensing Examination-style MedQA questions assessing medical knowledge, 500 HealthBench items evaluating agreement with expert clinicians and 100 real clinical queries drawn from physicians' LLM queries. Twelve clinicians conducted a randomized, blinded review of the RCQ stage.