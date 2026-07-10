OpenEvidence adds real-time evidence quality grading to AI

AI-powered clinical knowledge platform OpenEvidence has launched a new feature that grades the quality of published evidence cited in AI answers in real time, enabling clinicians to understand the strength of the provided evidence before relying on it to make treatment decisions.

OpenEvidence said that the new feature, called EvidenceGrade, is the latest step in the company's "broader effort to bring rigorous evidence appraisal to clinicians at the point of care."

In March 2026, OpenEvidence announced a partnership with Cochrane, a global nonprofit that produces independent reviews of medical research. Building on this partnership, EvidenceGrade was constructed on the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation, or GRADE, framework, an approach for assessing evidence and supporting healthcare decision-making used by Cochrane, the World Health Organization and other clinical guideline developers.

How EvidenceGrade works When a physician asks OpenEvidence a question and receives an answer, EvidenceGrade first determines whether the question at hand boils down to a clear evidentiary claim. The system filters out simple definition lookups and queries focused on tasks like summarization. Once the question has been determined to be gradeable, each published paper included in the answer is rated for quality, certainty and relevance and receives a grade from A to D. Grade A means that the evidence used rigorous systematic reviews, whereas grade D could mean that the evidence consists of preclinical or animal data and cannot be relied upon. In a blog post accompanying the announcement, OpenEvidence explained that users have long been requesting a systematic assessment of the strength of the evidence surfaced in its answers. However, manually grading medical evidence is time-consuming and challenging. As a result, only a fraction of the questions clinicians ask in practice are subject to formal evidence appraisals. EvidenceGrade is OpenEvidence's attempt to bring the transparency of evidence grading to physician users without sacrificing speed, the blog post explained. "Not all evidence is equally certain, and when a clinician acts on an answer, it's imperative they understand how much weight the underlying evidence can bear," Samuel Finlayson, M.D., senior vice president of medical AI at OpenEvidence, said in the announcement. "Expert research appraisal teams do invaluable work, but they can't cover every question that comes up in everyday practice. We built EvidenceGrade to extend their methods to as many questions as possible. We see it as a complement to traditional evidence synthesis, and we're releasing it as a starting point that will improve as the clinical community helps us refine it."