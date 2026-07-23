Teladoc launches personalized, risk-based virtual care model

Teladoc Health has launched a new virtual care model that brings together the company's services, clinical care teams and technology in an effort to provide individualized care. The model, called Teladoc One, is 100% risk-based, with the company planning to link payments directly to medical cost savings and clinical outcomes for the entire population participating in it.

The new virtual care model builds on Teladoc's multi-specialty virtual care practice. However, the press release noted that it aims to reduce fragmented care by bringing together various assets, including disparate data sources, solutions and care teams, to create a unified patient care journey within its programs, starting with its cardiometabolic programs.

"The industry's current approach of treating one disease at a time isn't the answer," said Kelly Bliss, President of U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health, in a press release. "Teladoc One changes that."

The company's goal was to create an outcomes-based model that "deliver[s] highly personalized care at scale," she continued.

The model leverages an AI-powered engine that combines a patient's clinical history with claims, pharmacy, EHR, device and other data to enable care teams to identify needs and intervene early.

The model also provides patients with various capabilities, including personalized triage that connects them to the right level of care and human care guides. Triage capabilities route care internally to Teladoc's virtual clinicians, health coaches, registered dietitians and mental health therapists or externally to users' local providers. Meanwhile, the human care guide supports patients throughout their care journey by helping them adhere to their care plan and connecting them with other clinicians, including in-network primary care physicians and specialists.

In addition, the AI gathers users' visit history and preferences to send reminders and help with scheduling.

"Teladoc One represents the next evolution of healthcare, where care is no longer fragmented, but connected, adaptive, and more accountable for outcomes," said Ethan Berke, M.D., chief medical officer at Teladoc Health, in a press release. "This proactive, always-on model gives us the ability to care for each person holistically in ways we couldn't before."

The model's launch comes as Teladoc Health faces flat and declining revenues. The company reported $642.3 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $640.5 million in Q4 2024. Meanwhile, full-year 2025 revenue fell 2% from the previous year, landing at $2.6 billion. The company also announced a net loss of $200.3 million in 2025.

The Teladoc One care model can be accessed through employer or individual health plans. Programs under the new model will launch for some clients in September 2026, with the model becoming broadly available beginning in January 2027.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.