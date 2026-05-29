Teladoc Health joins Walmart's Better Care Services platform

Walmart has added Teladoc Health to its Better Care Services platform, bringing its suite of virtual care offerings to the digital health marketplace.

Launched in January 2026, Walmart's Better Care Services platform provides access to a network of third-party telehealth providers for urgent care and behavioral health, as well as LillyDirect, Eli Lilly's digital health tool for chronic disease management and medication delivery.

The goal is to streamline the healthcare consumer experience by providing a "one-stop wellness destination, where customers can move from guidance to care and then choose to return to Walmart for all their post-diagnosis needs," Leslie Fletcher, vice president of growth and partnerships, Health & Wellness at Walmart, previously told Virtual Healthcare.

The new partnership-based model is a marked difference from its previous foray into virtual healthcare, which was ultimately shuttered. Walmart shut down its virtual care business alongside its 51 health centers, citing a "challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs" as the reason.

Through a new collaboration, Teladoc Health will join the network of virtual care providers available on the Better Care Services platform. For a cash-pay price of $89 per visit, Walmart customers will be able to access various services through Teladoc, including urgent care for common conditions, such as sinus infections, colds and pink eye, dermatology and nutrition services. Prescriptions resulting from these virtual visits can be sent to a pharmacy, including Walmart.

"Walmart is where millions of Americans already go for everyday needs, and now, getting care from Teladoc Health can be part of that same experience," said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health's president of U.S. Group Health, in the press release. "By removing friction and meeting people where they are, virtual care becomes something people choose first, not just something they can access."

The collaboration also comes on the heels of Teladoc's middling first-quarter 2026 financial results. The company reported revenue of $613.8 million, down 2% year over year, and a net loss of $63.8 million. The company's beleaguered BetterHelp segment reported revenues of $218.4 million, down 9% from Q1 2025.

Still, Chuck Divita, CEO of Teladoc Health, emphasized continued focus on "execution across our strategic priorities, including key investments in product innovation, technology, and our clinical model" in a company press release accompanying the financial results.

The collaboration with Walmart, alongside partnerships with Amazon and Instacart, is a way for the company to provide a trusted front door for healthcare consumers, streamlining their experience, Amanda Cobos, vice president of Teladoc Health's Brand Marketing & Consumer Strategy, wrote in a recent company blog post.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.