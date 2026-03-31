Wearables maker Whoops snags $575M at $10B valuation

Healthcare wearables developer Whoop has raised $575 million in Series G funding, bringing its valuation to $10.1 billion.

Whoop's wearable fitness and health tracker provides personalized insights and coaching to support physical fitness, heart health, sleep and stress. The device tracks various metrics, including cardiovascular and muscular load, blood oxygen, skin temperature, heart rate and heart rate variability, as well as behaviors such as caffeine consumption. It also enables users to take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings to detect potential signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and offers blood biomarker analysis. Users can select from varying membership levels to access the tracker's features.

The company plans to use the new funds to continue its global expansion and scale its platform. The company has 2.5 million members worldwide.

"Our raise brings together the world's most sophisticated investors, leading health institutions, and iconic global athletes behind the mission to unlock human performance and healthspan [sic]," said Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of WHOOP, in the press release. "We are building the personal health platform that people use to improve their health and livelihood."

Collaborative Fund led the fundraising round, which saw participation from various global and U.S. entities, including Abbott and Mayo Clinic. Abbott joined the round as a strategic investor and will share its expertise in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition and generic medicines with Whoop, according to the press release.

Individual investors also participated in the round, including athletes Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James.

Healthcare wearables have become increasingly popular in recent years, with one analysis showing an 8-percentage-point jump in device use between 2018 and 2023.

Following this rise in popularity, direct-to-consumer healthcare wearable companies like Whoop experienced another significant boost. At the beginning of 2026, the FDA loosened regulation of "low-risk general wellness products," including healthcare wearables and software intended to promote a healthy lifestyle.

While wearable devices making clinical-grade accuracy claims will be subject to the usual stringent approval process, those that aim to promote healthy lifestyles and claim to help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases will no longer have to undergo that process. This move will significantly lower the barrier to market entry for certain wearable devices; however, it may increase provider burdens.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.