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Half of adults struggle to afford healthcare, despite insurance coverage
Experts say the healthcare affordability problem is slated to get worse as federal policies threaten comprehensive insurance coverage.
New data shows that nearly half of working-age adults struggled to afford healthcare in 2025, with researchers noting that having health insurance coverage doesn't help defray high medical costs.
The report from researchers at the Urban Institute in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that healthcare affordability remains an uphill battle for consumers.
These findings come as industry experts keep an eye on the impact of recent federal insurance policies on healthcare coverage and, by extension, affordability.
"These findings highlight widespread difficulty in affording health care across the United States," Michael Karpman, principal research associate at the Urban Institute, said in an emailed press release. "Recent federal policy changes could exacerbate these difficulties by increasing the number of people who are uninsured. And if more employers shift the rising costs of health care to their employees, affordability challenges will increase."
Notably, healthcare affordability problems defied insurance status, the survey of 10,000 U.S. adults ages 18-64 showed.
Uninsured adults are the most likely to have had healthcare affordability issues in 2025, with 60% reporting as much. However, folks with health insurance also felt the pinch, albeit to a lesser extent.
According to the analysis, 39% of folks with an employer-sponsored health insurance had a healthcare affordability challenge in 2025, compared to 54% of those who purchase their own coverage and 57% of those enrolled in Medicaid.
Other characteristics, such as health status and race, also impacted healthcare affordability.
For example, 69% of folks with a disability had trouble affording their healthcare last year. A similar proportion (65%) of those in fair or poor health had an affordability issue, as did folks with chronic conditions.
Specifically, more than 60% of those who've ever been diagnosed with a stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, heart disease or diabetes reported healthcare affordability issues.
There were also racial health disparities at play. Just over half (56%) of Black and Hispanic adults had healthcare affordability issues, as did 54% of adults of additional unlisted races. This compares to 42% of White adults and 28% of Asian adults who faced affordability barriers.
These disparities are notable, considering what's at stake when a patient can't afford their healthcare.
According to the researchers, 35% of families facing a healthcare affordability challenge ultimately had an unmet healthcare need, meaning they didn't access medical care when they needed it. This trend was more pronounced among uninsured individuals, those enrolled in Medicaid and those who purchased their own plan on the individual market.
But high healthcare costs can mean more than just missing care. For example, anywhere from a quarter to a third of families incur medical debt from a high bill after they've accessed care. This was least common among those with employer-sponsored health insurance (26%) and most common among those with individual market coverage.
More generally, families report trouble paying the high medical bills they receive.
This was true for 30% of those with individual market coverage, 25% of those with employer-sponsored health insurance, 24% of those without any insurance and 22% of those with Medicaid coverage.
Could cost concerns worsen as premiums rise?
Healthcare affordability problems could worsen, as working-age people face sky-high premiums. High premium costs are due in part to overall rising healthcare costs and, notably, changes in healthcare policy.
Earlier this year, Congress allowed the enhanced premium tax credits responsible for making individual marketplace coverage more affordable to expire. This resulted in higher premium costs for a third of adults with individual marketplace coverage, the Urban Institute researchers said.
Higher costs have pushed some to forego insurance coverage for 2026, with a recent Commonwealth Fund showing that marketplace signups lag as more people drop their plans and stop paying their premiums.
Premium spikes for those with other types of insurance were also notable, although less pronounced. The Urban Institute report showed that family premiums for private coverage rose for about a fifth of families, while employer coverage premiums rose for 18% of families.
Ultimately, high healthcare costs could lead to more complex health issues, especially as many cope by foregoing care altogether, according to Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy advisor at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
"Affordability of health care is now everyone's concern, not just people who are uninsured," Hempstead said in the press release. "Higher out-of-pocket costs for insurance premiums and cost sharing make many people less secure and potentially less healthy as they avoid needed care."
Sara Heath is an executive editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, where she covers patient engagement, healthcare policy and health IT.