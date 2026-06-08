57 Planned Parenthood clinics have closed, limiting healthcare access

More than 50 Planned Parenthood clinics have closed this year in large part due to policies limiting funding, according to new KFF data. Clinic closures threaten reproductive healthcare access for Medicaid enrollees who rely on Planned Parenthood for contraceptive and preventive care.

Planned Parenthood has been the epicenter of debate as recent Trump Administration rules about Title X and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act have threatened the clinics' two key funding sources: the Title X family planning program and Medicaid.

Since 2025, both funding streams have seen significant policy changes, first with Title X modifications resulting in withheld payments to 144 Planned Parenthood clinics.

Shortly thereafter, a Supreme Court decision stated that state Medicaid programs may now disqualify Planned Parenthood clinics from their provider networks.

Finally, the OBBBA established a one-year ban on federal funding for Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood clinics for services provided to Medicaid members in all states.

Taken together, these policies have resulted in serious funding lapses for Planned Parenthood, imperiling clinics and, therefore, reproductive healthcare access for low-income individuals and Medicaid enrollees.

Indeed, the KFF data showed that far fewer Planned Parenthood clinics received Title X funding, with only about half (247 clinics in 29 states) currently participating in the program. That is down from 297 clinics in 34 states that participated in the program last year.

Now, there are 250 Planned Parenthood clinics still operating without Title X funding, while 57 clinics in 20 states have closed.

Clinic closures have resulted in slight declines in care access, with KFF reporting that 10% of reproductive-aged women covered by Medicaid who received family planning services in 2025 did so at a Planned Parenthood clinic. That compares to 11% who did so in 2021.

However, those numbers vary significantly by state, likely the result of disproportionate clinic closures in certain states. For example, there were no Medicaid beneficiaries who accessed reproductive or family planning services at a Planned Parenthood in North Dakota or Wyoming, simply because Planned Parenthood has no presence in those states.

Conversely, 29% of Medicaid women who received reproductive or family planning services in California did so at a Planned Parenthood clinic. Planned Parenthood access was also more pronounced in Washington state, Oregon, Wisconsin, Vermont and Connecticut.

Planned Parenthood clinics that remain open primarily provide preventive care, the KFF report continued. Most (84%) female Medicaid beneficiaries receiving family planning services at Planned Parenthood received contraceptive services. Meanwhile, 58% received STI services and 53% received gynecological services and pregnancy testing.

And it's not just women who access care at Planned Parenthood. KFF noted that 270,400 men accessed an STI test at a Planned Parenthood, as well as 134,800 who received contraception at the clinics and 53,000 who accessed an HIV test.

Notably, the federal Medicaid funding ban for Planned Parenthood is set to expire in July 2026, although Congress is considering ways to extend the ban.

Should the ban not be extended, the KFF researchers predicted that at least some states will continue to restrict Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood as part of the aforementioned Supreme Court decision.

Finally, the KFF researchers mentioned that the President's 2027 budget plan does not include Title X funding, which would continue to affect Planned Parenthood funding. Although Congress must approve budget proposals, KFF said it anticipates significant debate over Title X funding.

Debates around Planned Parenthood are notable as healthcare advocates say the clinics are key sources of reproductive healthcare for low-income people. In December 2025, KFF published data showing that 43% of Medicaid enrollees access contraceptive care at a safety-net clinic, such as a Planned Parenthood or community health center.

Clinic closures due to inadequate funding could limit healthcare access for the most disadvantaged.

Sara Heath is an executive editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, where she covers patient engagement, healthcare policy and health IT.