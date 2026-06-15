As patients rely on AI for medical advice, will bots replace care?

Patient-facing AI tools have become commonplace for their promise to connect users to health information and, when appropriate, medical advice. But as the tools proliferate, questions remain about whether patients will abandon provider-led care for AI chatbots.

According to two new reports, one from eHealth and the other from EY, patients are indeed using the AI tools at their disposal. Although the data suggests the technology is filling in gaps in the nation's fractured healthcare system, there are still signs that patients would rather get advice from their doctors when possible.

According to the eHealth report, based on a survey of 1,000 adults, 49% of insured Americans have used AI chatbots to obtain medical advice, and 34% to better understand health insurance.

This might be an example of AI delivering on its promise to enhance the patient experience by expanding healthcare access . With numerous care access barriers, especially high healthcare costs that leave people with unmet medical needs, experts have said AI could provide some support.

But the eHealth report exposes another risk: AI could be filling in those gaps too much, as people turn to the technology without ever touching base with a doctor.

Is AI replacing doctor's office visits? According to the report, about two-thirds of folks using AI have acted on the medical advice they received without confirming or following up with a doctor. Another 82% of respondents said they trust the advice AI provides, while 29% said they "completely trust" it. The EY report adds to that, showing that 31% of patients are turning to AI and 41% to online search engines when they cannot access healthcare. At the same time, large swaths of people are missing key primary and preventive care services -- even those that are covered by insurance. For example, 56% have skipped their annual wellness check at least once in the last five years. Another 44% skipped a preventive screening.