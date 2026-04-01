Cancer screening rates dip in US as cost concerns deter access

Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults are behind on their routine cancer screenings, a troubling trend that's caused in part by financial strain, according to the latest data from the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The organization's 2026 Early Detection Survey of more than 7,500 patients showed that 73% of patients are behind on their cancer screenings, up 4% from last year.

Notably, the reasons behind the lapse in screening are changing.

According to the survey, the fear of actually getting a cancer diagnosis has historically stopped many from getting screened at all. That fear is still common, with about a third (34%) reporting as much, but concerns about healthcare affordability are mounting.

This year, 35% of those behind on their cancer screenings said they were worried about unexpected costs.

Initial cancer screenings are covered as preventive care services under the Affordable Care Act, meaning they should be free for patients. However, the lack of patient education about covered benefits, plus fears about costs for potential follow-up tests, could dissuade the public.

For example, half of those concerned about cost said they were worried about the initial cost of the screening. Another 14% were worried about costs associated with potential follow-up tests, which are not necessarily fully covered.

"While we're encouraged to see some rebound in routine medical visits, the reality is that progress has stalled," Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, said in a press release. "Cost concerns continue to be a major barrier -- not because screenings are always expensive, but because people don't have clear information about what's covered."

Paradoxically, delaying screening can result in higher costs. About a quarter (27%) of adults expressing cost concerns said they're specifically worried about the cost of cancer to manage.

However, it's the early detection of cancer that can help defray some of those costs.

"When fear and confusion stop people from getting screened, we lose the chance to prevent cancer or catch it early, when it's easier to treat," Hoyos explained. "We lose the chance to save lives."

Patient education, logistical barriers block cancer screening In addition to cost concerns, surveyed patients signaled that there's not enough patient education about cancer screening. For example, 42% of those behind on a screening don't know they are due, while another 36% said they didn't get a cancer screening because they have no family history of the disease. These figures indicate that health systems and public health agencies need to hone their patient education strategies. Better public messaging about cancer screening, plus targeted patient outreach at the health system level, will be crucial for closing this gap. What's more, social determinants of health continue to impede healthcare access. For example, 12% of adults said they can't miss work -- or lose wages -- to get a cancer screening. Another 9% said they don't have transportation to and from appointments.