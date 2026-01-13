Medicaid work requirements to cause 1M missed cancer screenings

Changes to Medicaid eligibility, including federal work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks, are slated to cost the U.S. around 1 million missed cancer screenings and hundreds of avoidable deaths within two years of implementation, according to a JAMA Oncology study.

These findings come as the nation stares down a growing primary and preventive care problem. In April 2025, data from the Prevent Cancer Foundation's 2025 Early Detection Survey showed that only about half of eligible adults are accessing routine medical care and cancer screening. That opens the door for missed or late cancer diagnosis, which are both more diagnostically and financially devastating for patients.

According to the JAMA Oncology study, written by researchers from the University of Chicago, the Medicaid eligibility changes slated to begin in 2027 as part of the 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill will make that problem worse, resulting in millions of people losing their coverage and, consequently, missing cancer screenings.

Medicaid eligibility changes spur coverage losses The researchers focused on two key changes to Medicaid eligibility, slated to begin in 2027. Particularly, the Budget Reconciliation Bill calls for federal Medicaid work requirements, as well as more regular eligibility checks. The team simulated how the proposed policy changes would affect Medicaid coverage. From there, they estimated how coverage losses would impact cancer screening rates and then projected the downstream effects on cancer diagnoses and deaths. The JAMA Oncology report found what many others already have -- that the Medicaid work requirements and eligibility checks would result in millions of coverage losses. In particular, the JAMA Oncology report said that around 7.5 million Medicaid adults who are eligible for cancer screening will lose health coverage within two years of policy changes going into effect. And those coverage losses will have consequences, especially in cancer screening rates.