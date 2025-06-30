Expanding preventive screening advice may boost health equity

Expanding eligibility recommendations for certain preventive screenings might help boost health equity, according to a new JAMA Network Open study.

The report specifically focused on lung cancer screening, finding that by reducing the smoking requirements for receiving the screenings, healthcare professionals can increase the number of cancers detected and ensure screening among traditionally underrepresented groups.

These findings are important as public and population health experts continue to work to close health disparities.

Traditional lung cancer screening criteria fall short The traditional criteria for receiving a lung cancer screening, as outlined by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), has been found to be restrictive and exclude individuals who did, in fact, have lung cancer. In 2013, USPSTF recommended that individuals aged 55 who smoked around 30 pack-years get lung cancer screenings. In observing racial and sex-based disparities emerging from these recommendations, the Task Force reduced the age to 50 and the smoking intensity requirements to 20 pack-years. Still, racial and sex-based disparities persist, the researchers said. Women and Black people, in particular, often did not qualify for lung cancer screening despite still being susceptible to the disease and, in some cases, having it. But since they often did not qualify for lung cancer screening, their diagnoses were often missed before it was too late. "Therefore, [lung cancer screening] eligibility criteria must continue to evolve toward greater equity, with the aim of identifying more lung cancers early and reducing disparities, while maintaining the efficiency and safety of screening," the researchers proposed in the study's introduction.

Expanding cancer screening eligibility improves diagnosis The researchers compared the following lung cancer screening eligibility criteria among an early-detection cohort of 43,521 individuals: USPSTF eligibility.

Potter criteria, which focuses on those with a 20-year smoking history.

American Cancer Society (ACS) criteria, which focuses on those with 20 pack-years with no duration of quitting.

Combined Potter and ACS criteria.

Expanded criteria, which expands to include those with just 10 years of smoking history or 10 pack-years. Naturally, expanding screening guidelines increased the number of those eligible for lung cancer screening. While 13% of study participants qualified for lung cancer screening under the typical USPSTF guidelines, 16% were under the Potter criteria, 18% were under the ACS criteria and 21% were under the Potter/ACS criteria. That expanded criteria also resulted in more diverse patient populations, creating potential for greater health equity, the study authors added. Specifically, the Potter criteria led to more women and Black people being eligible for the screenings. Under USPSTF guidelines, 48% of women were eligible for lung cancer screening compared to 55% under Potter criteria. For Black people, the comparison was 22% under USPSTF and 35% under Potter criteria.