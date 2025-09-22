Trailblazers: Using FHIR to automate prior authorizations

New prior authorization requirements are looming. CMS will require certain payers and health plan issuers to use standardized electronic data exchange techniques to automate and streamline prior authorizations -- a process highly criticized by providers for its extreme administrative burden and negative impact on patient care.

However, MultiCare Connected Care, a health system in Washington State, has been automating its prior authorization process for a couple of years now in partnership with Regence BlueCross BlueShield, and they are seeing 94% of prior authorization requests answered in real time versus days to weeks under traditional methods.

Productivity at the health system has also improved by 233%, with staff now able to process authorizations two to three times faster than before.

The new prior authorization workflow from this payer-provider partnership demonstrates the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of a successful electronic exchange for precertification while aligning with upcoming CMS requirements.

FHIR blazes the way Anna Taylor, MS, CIPCT, associate vice president of population health and value-based care at MultiCare Connected Care, attributed prior authorization automation success to the use of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), a standard developed by Health Level Seven International (HL7) to define health data exchange between different IT systems regardless of how data is stored in those systems. "We did a time study that compared different technologies, such as bots that screen-scrape portals. We tested our native EMR functionality to do auth work. We also compared human entry, and those on our auth team can be pretty speedy with data entry," Taylor explained. "So, we did a comparison of all four, and still what came out on top was this FHIR handshake that we're utilizing, and significantly so by several percentage points or minutes faster." The FHIR-based prior authorization workflow is embedded in the EHR system to allow staff to initiate a prior authorization request without leaving the system. The workflow determines if an authorization is even required, and if so, prepopulates the request with relevant data and notifies staff if necessary information is missing. Through application programming interfaces (APIs), the workflow enables MultiCare to bypass the payer portal -- a system many payers use to facilitate electronic prior authorizations, but that have actually contributed to slow electronic adoption, according to the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare, Inc. (CAQH). The latest CAQH Index Report showed that providers spent 16 minutes using a portal, representing the highest time spent conducting an administrative transaction using a portal. "The portal always requires a separate individual in the hospital or health system to authenticate [their credentials] and enter the portal to access information, review guidelines, et cetera, which would always lead to not only friction from the standpoint of finding someone to do that, but also with the time it would take to get the right information and populate into the systems," explained Laurent Rotival, executive vice president and chief information officer of Cambia Health Solutions, Regence's parent company. The new workflow gets to the heart of the problem with health information exchange: the lack of information at clinicians' fingertips. "As any doctor will tell you, the holy grail of providing information to a caring physician or clinical team is to make information available in the electronic medical record workflow that is standard to their practice, hospital or health system," Rotival stated. "We are able to do it now in real time while the patient is sitting in front of the doctor and the doctor is in, as in this case, Epic's electronic medical record." But this workflow isn't just designed for Epic users. The FHIR APIs allow users to navigate what Rotival calls the jungle of technologies used by payers and providers, which don't always talk to each other the way both parties need to facilitate requests. The open standard FHIR APIs are EHR-agnostic, so they "don't really care what brand the EHR system is," he said. The FHIR-based prior authorization workflow goes as far as submitting the prior authorization request to Regence. Within 20 seconds, the health system receives an answer -- approved, pending a human review or denied. That decision also includes a letter notifying staff if they need additional documentation, Taylor explained. That being said, the workflow isn't perfect; she pointed out that authorization staff still need to input data "because…location matters, rendering provider matters, the code matters, and not all of that can be inferred from the EMR today through our APIs." However, the authorization team still refers to the workflow as the "magic button." "They find it very efficient and easy to use. They want all the auths to go through the magic button," she said.

A spark It would be ideal if all of MultiCare's prior authorizations went through the FHIR-based workflow; however, the health system isn't close to that, Taylor admitted. "No other payer has come to the plate with a solution like this one, and we've also tried to engage vendors in this space to build an agnostic application that we could utilize as part of the workflow. But it's been really difficult to bring anybody to the table," Taylor said. "There's a lot of talk but not a lot of action." Rotival also thought his organization would have had more provider partners up and running with the prior authorization workflow by now. In the five years since MultiCare went live with the prior authorization workflow with Regence, only about nine other health systems have adopted the approach, too. "If you had asked me two years ago, I would have said we would have 25 to 30 health systems," he said. "I'm frustrated at the fact that we are nowhere close to that now. I thought [we would have faster adoption with] something that is so relatively inexpensive, that has so much value both on the provider and payer sides, and is so good for that patient." The challenge with scaling the electronic prior authorization workflow likely lies with the nature of running a busy healthcare organization. Healthcare leaders already face many challenges on the clinical side, pushing operational efficiency goals down on the priority list, especially if they are more technical in nature. "There's a perception that you need very deep technical and engineering skills to do this because, for a health system in particular, it's outside of their EMR platform," Rotival explained. "There's a perception that you need a third-party engineering partner, and that's expensive and it's complicated." Taylor has received pushback from fellow health system leaders over a lack of widespread adoption among payers. To which, she implores leaders to think about incremental progress as this initiative grows. "We have to stop thinking of perfection and start thinking incrementally," she stated. "The way innovation happens now in today's world, you deploy code and tomorrow you can have an entire data mart to run data through. It's different than it used to be." Gone are the days of year-long implementations; this specific implementation could take a couple of hours, plus another few days to configure it, according to Taylor. "Healthcare needs to adjust to start being more agile so that they can adopt these processes and these efficiencies. You can be agile and have all your safety and security controls in place," she said.