C-suite zeroes in on patient experience. Here's why.

More hospital c-suite executives are prioritizing the patient experience in the coming years than ever before, with new data from Sage Growth Partners underscoring the role digital health will play in those plans.

Indeed, nearly half (49%) of the 101 c-suite executives surveyed ranked the patient experience as their organization's top strategic priority for 2025-2027. That's an increase from years past. In 2023, 36% of executives considered patient experience a top priority, while in 2022 that figure was 25% and in 2020 it was 14%.

It's perhaps no surprise that c-suite executives have steadily increased their focus on the patient experience, the report authors said. For one thing, driving virtual care delivery and boosting the patient experience are two areas that have driven the greatest growth for organizations in the past two years.

The dual investment in both areas is essential to success, the authors continued. Organizations increasingly see virtual and digital health tools as linked to the patient experience, especially as healthcare responds to changes in other service sectors driven by digital engagement tools.

For years, healthcare industry consultants have pressed the issue of leveraging digital tools to model other service sectors, all in the name of healthcare consumerism. Now, the report authors said, it seems as though organizations are ready to bet big on those investments.

Executives poised to drive digital health adoptions Overall, 93% of the c-suite respondents said integrating virtual care into their care delivery models is at least somewhat important, with 31% of them saying it's very critical. That's likely because executives largely consider digital health as core to boosting patient engagement. For example, 83% said digital health has at least some impact on the overall patient experience. Another 83% said it somewhat or significantly impacts patient engagement with care teams, while 82% said something similar about patient engagement with their own healthcare. Currently, 59% of executives say their organization offers virtual primary care, 59% offer remote patient monitoring and 50% offer telestroke care. However, fewer than 30% earn significant ROI from the virtual services they offer. Still, c-suite executives are bullish on the types of virtual care they plan to offer. For example, executives say virtual care services such as virtual primary care (78%), inpatient virtual consults (78%) and virtual specialty care visits (76%) could improve patient access to care. Meanwhile, virtual primary care, hospital at home and virtual specialty care visits are considered promising for boosting patient satisfaction. More specialized types of virtual care, such as telesitting (63%), telestroke (63%) and teleICU (63%), are considered a boon for patient safety. Those good outcomes could translate to better performance in value-based care contracts, executives added, as these tools could support better clinical quality measures. Around two-thirds of c-suite executives said services like hospital at home could reduce length of stay and avoidable readmissions. Meanwhile, about half said the same about reducing hospital-acquired conditions. In addition to boosting outcomes, integration of digital and virtual care tools is in service of an overall better patient experience. And according to the survey respondents, a better patient experience will be integral to organizations' bottom lines.

Better patient experiences boost patient loyalty As patients become saddled with more of their healthcare costs, they also become responsible for more of their healthcare decisions -- including where they get their care. To that end, hospitals and health systems need to build patient loyalty. C-suite executives are increasingly recognizing the role that a better patient experience, fortified by digital health solutions, can play in building brand loyalty. For example, 60% agree digital health tools can have an impact on patient acquisition and retention, while 70% say these technologies can give them a more competitive market position. Notably, 64% said digital health tools strengthen a hospital or health system's brand. That's because these tools translate into a better experience for patients, c-suites said in the survey. These tools can affect the clinical experience by preventing avoidable readmissions and improving clinical inefficiencies, but they can also boost the administrative experience. Three-quarters of executives said digital health tools can positively impact administrative inefficiencies, and 73% said they can improve revenue collections.