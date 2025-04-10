Providers, payers struggle with CMS interoperability rule

Healthcare stakeholders are facing significant challenges in meeting the requirements of the CMS Advancing Interoperability and Improving Prior Authorization Final Rule, also known as CMS-0057-F, according to new survey results from the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI).

The final rule outlines requirements to increase data sharing for patient access, provider access, payer-to-payer and prior authorization APIs. These new provisions aim to reduce payer, provider and patient burden by streamlining prior authorization and data exchange. Impacted entities must implement the API requirements by January 1, 2027. The rule also requires covered payers to publicly report designated prior authorization metrics by Jan. 1, 2026.

The survey was open to the industry from January to February 2025. Survey responses totaling 243 represented 45% payers, 25% vendors, 21% providers and 9% clearinghouses.

Provider responses Over half of providers (52%) reported they had not yet started work on the API requirements. The top implementation issues reported were sufficient funding, determining a cohesive interoperability strategy, and understanding various health information exchange networks and how they interplay. The survey found that most providers (44%) are uncertain of the total cost for implementing the final rule requirements and training their employees. Further, 79% of providers said that having most of their payers supporting the prior authorization requirements was very important or extremely important.

Payer responses Across payer respondents, 43% have not yet started work on the API requirements and 31% are one quarter completed. The top challenges reported were determining an enterprise interoperability strategy, digitizing prior authorization policies and obtaining sufficient funding. The majority (35%) estimate a cost of $1 million to $5 million for implementing the API components of the rule.

Clearinghouse responses A significant majority of clearinghouse respondents (84%) plan to assist payers and providers with the rule's API requirements. For the prior authorization API, 81% plan to implement both the FHIR and X12 solutions.

Vendor responses Most vendors (81%) plan to assist payers and providers in complying with the requirements of the final rule. However, while 36% of vendors plan to support consumers with the patient access API, 32% do not.