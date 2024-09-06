WEDI explores issue of diagnosis codes in good faith estimates

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange shared recommendations with the HHS secretary regarding the inclusion of diagnosis codes in good faith estimates and advanced explanation of benefits for insured individuals.

Specifically, WEDI concluded that a patient's high expectation of accuracy for an estimate of the cost of medical services is not well-suited to the GFE and AEOB model as it stands today.

"Diagnosis, location, and many other variables inform accurate pricing, and this information may not always be known to the degree necessary by the provider to reliably produce an AEOB that is accurate enough to satisfy its purpose," the letter to HHS stated.

"We recommend that the federal government explore if current price transparency tools can be leveraged to meet this need. WEDI encourages CMS and partner agencies to work closely with our organization and other industry stakeholders to find the best methods and tools to achieve accurate price estimation for shopping patients who request price estimates."

WEDI provided several recommendations and stressed the importance of enabling patients to receive accurate pricing information while reducing the administrative burden on providers.

Background The No Surprises Act, which was signed into law in December 2020 as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, requires providers to safeguard individuals from surprise medical bills. The legislation included a provision requiring providers to provide a good faith estimate of charges for care to uninsured or self-pay individuals upon scheduling care. For individuals with certain types of coverage, the act also required providers to submit a good faith estimate to the individual's plan or issuer. Upon the passage of the No Surprises Act, WEDI convened a task group to discuss the legislation, educate the industry and develop best practices. WEDI's latest letter to HHS focused on whether diagnosis codes should be required for GFEs sent to health plans by providers and facilities on behalf of insured patients. When it comes to uninsured or self-pay individuals, CMS guidance states that a provider is only required to provide diagnosis codes when one is necessary for the calculation of the good faith estimate. For example, it is okay to omit the diagnosis code if the provider is simply providing an estimate for an initial screening or evaluation, and there would be no relevant diagnosis code in the first place. With this in mind, WEDI set out to evaluate if diagnosis codes should be required for GFEs sent to health plans by providers on behalf of insured patients.