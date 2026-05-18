385 hospitals get top marks in CMS' 2026 Hospital Star Ratings drop

The CMS has released its April 2026 Hospital Star Ratings, with more than one-fifth of organizations getting the coveted five-star designation.

That's nearly 100 more hospitals getting a five-star rating since the August 2025 star ratings update.

The CMS Hospital Star Ratings are a tool for healthcare consumers to decide where they might access care. The ratings summarize quality measures across five domains, including mortality rates, safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience and timely and effective care.

In this latest drop, the CMS had quality measures for 4,609 hospitals nationwide. Of those hospitals, 385 (12%) received a five-star rating, up from 291 in August 2025.

Most hospitals received either three or four stars this round, the CMS said, with 991 (30.9%) and 953 (29.8%) receiving each, respectively. Another one-fifth, or 670, organizations received a two-star rating. This represents a drop in the number of hospitals receiving a three-star rating and an increase in those receiving a four-star rating.

Finally, 204 (6.4%) received a one-star rating. That compares to 233 hospitals that received a one-star rating in August 2025.

These scores represent an overall improvement from mid-year 2025. Other quality rating systems have likewise flagged improvements in overall clinical quality, and particularly patient safety.