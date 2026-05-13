Expanded collab brings full Labcorp test menu to Epic platform

Epic and Labcorp are expanding their collaboration to provide access to Labcorp's full diagnostic test menu on the Epic EHR platform.

As part of the expanded collaboration, the test menu will be available on Aura, Epic's platform for ordering and receiving laboratory results. Clinicians will be able to order a wide variety of diagnostic lab tests and receive results directly within their Epic workflow. The collaboration builds on a prior partnership that made Labcorp's Invitae genetic tests available in Aura.

"Expanding Labcorp's use of Aura to include its full test menu makes it easy for clinicians to order the right test the first time, right from their workflow, so patients get accurate answers faster," said Sumit Rana, president of Epic, in a news release.

By making all of Labcorp's tests available through Aura, the companies aim to streamline the lab ordering process for care teams, as well as reduce the time, cost and maintenance required for lab interfaces. New Labcorp tests will also be available through Epic's Aura. According to the news release, Aura's connectivity and content‑management capabilities will enable care teams to onboard and maintain Labcorp's test menu more easily.

"By simplifying lab integrations and delivering our full test menu directly within Epic workflows, we are expanding access and building a strong foundation for continued innovation," said Bryan Vaughn, executive vice president and president of diagnostics at Labcorp, in the news release.

The expanded collaboration comes amid growing emphasis on interoperability. Epic is a key participant in CMS' Health Tech Ecosystem initiative, which aims to bring together healthcare stakeholders, including data networks, EHR systems, providers, payers and health app developers, to align around a shared data access framework.

Labcorp has also participated in interoperability efforts, becoming a member of the CommonWell Health Alliance in 2024. According to a news release issued at the time, Labcorp's partnership was expected to advance FHIR interoperability and implement the exchange of clinical laboratory data.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.