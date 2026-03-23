EHR giants have entered the AI arena. What does it mean for startups?

AI is no longer considered an upstart technology, but rather a non-negotiable in many areas of healthcare delivery. A key trend signaling this shift is the barrage of 'AI-native' capabilities that legacy health IT companies, including EHR giants, have recently announced. But what do these moves mean for the AI startups that have dominated the space so far?

In the past year, several EHR companies introduced AI-native EHR features. From athenahealth's AI-native clinical encounter to Epic's AI charting announcement, legacy companies are making significant investments in AI. While this was expected, Sunny Kumar, M.D., partner at Informed Ventures, noted that it took a little longer than expected.

"So that gave companies like Abridge, like Nabla, all these other ones, time to come out and actually claim significant market share," he said in an interview.

However, these AI startups must now contend with decades-old EHR companies that have deeper pockets and a broader array of resources.

"The real question is now, within those active areas, take scribing, who's going to win?" Kumar asked.

Do AI startups still have a competitive advantage? Though the introduction of AI-native EHR capabilities changes the health AI landscape, startup leaders believe their competitive advantage is alive and well. According to Matt Troup, clinical strategy principal at Abridge, the newly launched in-EHR capabilities underscore the demand for what Abridge has built. The company provides a generative AI-based clinical documentation solution that summarizes and structures clinical notes from patient-provider interactions in real time. Troup noted that what differentiates Abridge, even amid the new competition, is the fact that the company has been AI-focused since its inception in 2018. "I think what we've proven is we can do this as well as anybody and really target specific needs for clinicians," he said. "We know the problems innately, and we are trying to apply AI to those specific problems and those specific workflows in a way that I think is really unique and then, of course, validated by the market with our size and scale." Troup added that the company has been able to demonstrate value at scale. And given the change management challenges associated with technology implementation, health systems may find it hard to switch tools, giving Abridge a leg up with its existing customers compared to the AI-native EHR capabilities. Not only that, but Abridge is available through multiple EHRs, including Epic, allowing clinicians to access the tool regardless of the EHR their practice is tied to. "We still have a deep relationship and a great relationship with Epic, and it's our privilege to co-design and co-develop across many different opportunities and new features coming out," Troup said. "But we still believe that we can be this system of intelligence across all different platforms and really support clinicians wherever they interact or wherever they practice." Kevin Wang, chief medical officer at Suki, echoed Troup's view that health AI startups have had a head start in the AI landscape compared to the EHR incumbents. Suki offers ambient clinical intelligence technology that supports clinical documentation, clinical reasoning and the revenue cycle. "[EHR companies will] start the path of learning and enhancement that Suki's probably seen," he said in an interview. "I think EHRs will begin to develop a lot of capabilities where I would say soundly Suki has a very large head start." Additionally, he highlighted that EHRs can vary across a health system, and in those cases, companies like Suki could provide integration capabilities. For example, a health system's hospitals may use Epic, but its purchased provider groups use PointClickCare. A solution like Suki can work across these disparate systems, Wang noted, providing a layer of integration that EHR-specific AI tools cannot. "Integration is the piece where it's not a Suki pivot, but I would say it's a Suki emphasis," said Wang.