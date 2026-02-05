6 trends driving digital health market stabilization, growth

The digital health market has fluctuated significantly in recent years, experiencing both historic highs and significant downturns since 2020. However, experts believe that the market will largely stabilize in 2026, sustaining gains made in 2025, though AI could boost valuations.

The digital health market received a massive boost from the COVID-19 public health emergency when in-person care was curtailed. According to Rock Health data, digital health funding reached an unprecedented high of $29.6 billion across 749 deals in 2021. However, by 2024, funding reached only a third of that figure, totaling $10.5 billion across 509 deals, signaling a more mature landscape.

In 2025, digital health funding rose to $14.2 billion across 482 deals. Rock Health researchers noted that the integration of AI into digital healthcare, increasing M&A activity and the IPO comeback all led to this funding surge, the highest since 2022.

"The $30 billion to me was reflective of the potential of digital health in the first wave," said Neal Batra, a principal at Deloitte and head of its Future of Health practice, in an interview. "And some organizations have survived that initial launch, and some didn't. The $10 billion was, I think, a pause to see where AI can play."

"I do think you're going to see stabilization on the floor for those first-generation bets, but I don't discount some enthusiasm or frothiness around AI opportunities if they emerge here on digital health," he continued.

Here are some of the key trends experts expect to see sustaining the digital health landscape in 2026:

Broad cultural change According to Deloitte's Batra, a significant difference between the digital health market of today and that of 2020 is the shift in the culture around digital health. Today, being digitally connected is a way of life. From groceries to banking to shopping, there is an app for that. Though healthcare hasn't quite caught up to other industries, digitizing care delivery is more the norm than ever before. "It has become naturally intuitive in a way that, five years ago, for you to say you were going to outsource things digitally or I wasn't going to have somebody physically come in and put my hands on them, you would've dismissed that from a risk perspective or a safety perspective or a quality of data perspective," Batra said. "Those points of resistance have kind of eroded over the last handful of years, particularly post-COVID." Though the digital health heyday of 2021 is unlikely to be replicated this year, Batra believes "we are on a straight arrow up from here forward on digital health." There may still be fluctuations, especially as AI valuations continue to soar, but it is unlikely the market will decline to pre-pandemic levels.

Variation in digital health utilization With the digital health market unlikely to decline significantly, Batra noted that the more pressing question becomes who is adopting and embracing digital health most aggressively and who is realizing those gains in their models? In an interview, Allison Oakes, Ph.D., vice president and chief research officer at Trilliant Health, shared data showing where digital health has succeeded in proving value, and where it hasn't. For instance, behavioral healthcare has realized significant benefits from telehealth. The widespread adoption of telebehavioral healthcare proves this out. Trilliant Health data shows that, as of 2024, behavioral health-related telehealth visits accounted for about 67% of all telehealth. This increase came as overall telehealth utilization declined compared to pandemic highs. Additionally, Oakes noted that virtual care utilization varies by sex and age. The group with the highest hybrid in-person and telehealth utilization was women aged 18 to 44. Understanding these variations can give digital health players clues as to how to focus their efforts over the coming year. "Teasing apart and understanding which use cases digital health works for and which patients are most likely to use it, I think, are two important things to understand to try and figure out the trajectory," Oakes said.

AI is a growth enabler The excitement around AI is having an undeniable impact on the digital health market. Robert Garber, partner at healthcare venture fund 7wire Ventures, stated that all its portfolio companies are leveraging these technologies to scale automation and personalization. "Our perspective from an AI lens is that this is just the newest and best set of tools that's come along in a really long time that can help these businesses scale," he said in an interview. While humans can never be taken out of healthcare, AI enables organizations to automate the burdensome tasks, leaving humans to focus on the more intricate aspects of clinical care, he added. This can help drive affordability and accessibility -- two of healthcare's most trenchant challenges. Batra agreed, adding that, "I actually see a potential for another peak maybe this year, maybe next, as AI and LLMs become more pointed and applied in health and there's greater comfort on accuracy and consistency on those tools." However, he cautioned that "there is some irrationality in valuations" for AI-driven digital health companies. "It comes down to -- you're betting on the potential, not necessarily the individual model or the individual team," he continued. "In those instances, valuations do get a little bit out of hand. The willingness to write checks gets a little bit out of hand."

Ongoing consolidation Consolidation is on the rise within the digital health market. Rock Health data reveals that 195 M&A deals occurred in 2025, up 61% from 2024. According to Garber, a lack of profitability is driving consolidation, which he expects will accelerate in 2026. "Proliferation of funding in the market has led to lots of subscale companies that have not reached breakout trajectories," he explained. "So companies that are doing $10, $20 million in revenue and not seeing tremendous growth, some of them may be profitable, many of them are not... So, people are looking at leveraging acquisitions as a way to build customer bases, extend product offerings and add features and functionality." Still, digital health consolidation faces several barriers, including a data infrastructure that may not be ready for the surge of consolidation. "We may be a little bit ahead of seeing all that consolidation play out, because I still think there are challenges with the data being created and being used and leveraged effectively," Batra said.

"The example I always give is, if we invented a flying car on this call, could we move around our various cities tomorrow? The answer would be no, because all the traffic lights would be too low, the street signs would be too low."

Continued popularity of DTC tools In recent years, direct-to-consumer (DTC) virtual prescribing services and tools have proved popular. Trilliant Health's Oakes pointed out that companies like Hims&Hers and Nurx, as well as services such as Amazon Pharmacy's Rx Pass and Eli Lilly's LillyDirect, are capitalizing on demand for expanded access to medications. Earlier this year, the DEA and HHS extended the telehealth prescribing flexibility that allows healthcare practitioners to virtually prescribe Schedule II-V controlled medications through Dec. 31, 2026, a significant win for players in this space. It also makes the DTC prescribing space an interesting one to watch in the year ahead, Oakes said. Similarly, healthcare wearables are unencumbered by some of the constraints of digital health tools, since they are also typically DTC. Batra noted that wearables don't need to integrate with complex IT systems and workflows, making adoption easier to encourage. "What I'm seeing right now is a lot more perceived enthusiasm and runway on the wearable side because they know that if they can continue to satisfy the consumer and generate valuable data, the consumer will put pressure on the incumbents and bring them to the table," he said. However, Oakes warned that there are downsides to the increased interest in DTC services, including disruption of the traditional patient-provider relationship and the possibility of increased fragmentation and duplication.