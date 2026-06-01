AdventHealth's smart rooms enable, not dampen, human connection

AdventHealth's smart hospital rooms aren't the cold, futuristic settings one might conjure in their mind upon hearing the phrase.

That kind of ultramodern room might damage the patient experience or sap up human connection. AdventHealth's smart rooms may be high-tech, but they're designed to bring people together, not push them apart.

"Our smart rooms are really designed around the patient and bringing the right information to the right people at the right time," said Valerie McKinnis, M.D., AdventHealth's VP of clinical innovation.

"Being a patient can be a really frightening experience for people," she added. "We have crafted these rooms to make patients feel like their care is more personalized and that we are in touch with all the things that they're experiencing and that they need."

Smart hospital rooms became popular as part of healthcare's digital transformation. Although these rooms aren't exactly commonplace nationwide, at bigger, resource-enhanced organizations like AdventHealth, they are becoming more widespread to provide patients a connected hospital experience.

AdventHealth started a phased rollout of its smart hospital rooms earlier this year and plans to complete it by the end of 2026.

According to McKinnis, these rooms are designed to keep pace with healthcare's digital innovation to include telehealth, EHRs and artificial intelligence. By being selective about the technologies included in the smart hospital rooms and mindful of patient-centricity, McKinnis said AdventHealth intends for these rooms to ground a better patient experience.

Building out AdventHealth's smart hospital room AdventHealth didn't want to build space-age hospital rooms overflowing with health technology for the sake of technology. That could run the risk of harming the patient experience by letting IT replace human connection. Still, hospital room design needs to catch up to the health IT trends defining 2026, McKinnis explained. "I've been a doctor for a long time, since 2000, and until recently, the rooms have changed very little," she remarked. "The hospital room has been the hospital room, and we somehow magically expect the patients to keep track of all the information about their care." The health system's smart room technology encompasses three central parts, each implemented to help promote patient engagement and patient safety. Foremost are the computer vision cameras, which allow for virtual care, telehealth consults and family caregiver engagement. This function makes it easier for care teams to include all relevant parties, including family members or medical interpreters, without having to chase everyone down to meet in-person. That's particularly beneficial for older adults who might have adult children living in different parts of the country. McKinnis noted that it can be a highlight of a patient's day when the care team dials out to someone's child to include them in care or simply visit. Next, the rooms feature digital whiteboards. "For time and eternity, hospitals have had manual whiteboards where somebody's using a dry erase marker and trying to write things that are important about the patient's care team, but often that is not entirely up-to-date and requires humans in the loop to remember to do all the right things," McKinnis said. Digital whiteboards feed directly in from the EHR and provide information about a patient's care team, the schedule for tests and services that day and even notes about the patient's own priorities for care. AdventHealth's final smart hospital room technology isn't actually in the room -- it's outside. Digital door signs, which also feed from EHR data, have taken the place of the papers and clipboards historically kept outside the patient's room. The digital signs display information about isolation precautions or special patient needs all in the effort to keep the patient safe.

Engaging patients in smart hospital room design Deciding on these three smart room technologies was a multidisciplinary effort, McKinnis shared. The health system consulted with clinicians and other staff members to understand which tools could help them streamline patient care. But perhaps most important was consultation with patients and family members. Throughout the construction of demo rooms, patients and families were able to provide feedback, helping AdventHealth tailor the technology. Patient and family feedback also let AdventHealth to ensure every tool used in the smart hospital room ultimately served the patient. "We want to make sure this isn't about more technology hanging on the patient's wall," McKinnis stated. "At the end of the day, it really should be improving both the patient's experience, your clinician experience and improving care quality."