How AdventHealth's tailored patient outreach closed care gaps

Staring down a growing problem with care gaps and preventive care access, Stacy Calhoun, the director of communications for AdventHealth's Population Health Services Organization, knows a thing or two about patient outreach.

Or, more specifically, targeted patient outreach.

No longer can healthcare organizations rely on a single mode of communication with patients, Calhoun said in a recent interview. Doing so runs the risk of patients falling through the cracks, as certain types of messages don't resonate or don't reach them.

And that would be a significant risk, most healthcare experts would agree, considering the seriousness of the nation's current care gap problems. Earlier this year, the Prevent Cancer Foundation reported that preventive care and cancer screening rates have sunk to an all-time low of 51%.

AdventHealth hasn't been immune to that trend. With the intent to close such critical care gaps, Calhoun said the clinically integrated network sought to reinvent their patient outreach strategies to keep up with evolving patient demand.

AdventHealth saw growing care gap issues As a clinically integrated network, AdventHealth has deep insights into patient health metrics. "For any member or patient who is in any form of risk-based contract related to AdventHealth's clinically integrated network, we're able to track those claims and follow HEDIS guidelines, which are what we use to set our quality," Calhoun said in an interview. But like most healthcare organizations nationwide, those metrics left much to be desired. Patients weren't up to date on key preventive measures -- particularly the ones spelled out in HEDIS -- and AdventHealth was struggling to engage those patients with their usual strategies. "When we first started this journey of trying to connect more closely with our members, we noticed that traditional outreach just wasn't working. We just weren't able to connect the same way," Calhoun recalled. Typically, AdventHealth's population health side of the business would do single-message campaigns based on claims data and whether the patient had fallen out of HEDIS metrics. The campaigns were email-only and involved a single message trying to speak to all patients on the campaign. "We were missing a whole bunch of different segments of members because the language, imagery and design of the campaign were not built for multiple messages or touch points," Calhoun noted. Through partnership with some of its contracted payers and a health IT vendor, Upfront by Health Catalyst, Calhoun and her team of population health experts were able to design a multi-channel patient engagement strategy.