Health execs say AI boosts patient outreach, but investment lags

Nearly every healthcare executive can see the potential AI has to automate patient outreach and communications, yet only about a third have invested in the tools to do so, according to a survey from Sage Growth Partners commissioned by Lirio.

This illustrates a mismatch in AI investment and priorities, the survey authors said.

These findings, based on in-depth surveys of 79 healthcare executives, come as the industry remains laser-focused on AI's ability to enhance clinical workflows. Indeed, 83% of respondents said their organization has invested in AI for automated documentation, more than twice the number of executives who said they've invested in AI-powered patient outreach.

This represents a missed opportunity, the researchers suggested, especially given organizations' need for better patient communication strategies.

Health systems struggle with patient outreach More than half of organization leaders said they struggle with some aspect of patient communication. This includes 62% who reported challenges with automated outreach to reduce staff burden, 56% who flagged issues with personalized patient engagement content and 52% who said they struggle to drive patient engagement with current outreach or reminders. More specifically, organization leaders are focused on streamlining processes that are currently manual or are high drivers of administrative burden. According to the survey, the top three drivers of administrative burden include the following patient touchpoints: Following up on canceled or missed appointments (43%).

Care coordination across multiple providers or service lines (38%).

Managing patient communication across multiple channels, such as phone versus email versus text (37%). Other key sources of administrative burden include outreach for appointment scheduling, tracking and closing of care gaps and patient education, the survey revealed. Most hospital and health system leaders acknowledge the role AI can play in addressing those administrative roadblocks. A whopping 96% said AI could be powerful in reducing the administrative burden specifically linked to patient engagement and outreach, and another 43% said their organization is beginning to prioritize AI solutions for automating patient outreach. To that end, hospitals and health systems need to assess the market for AI solutions that meet their patient outreach needs.