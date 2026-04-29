Racial health disparities still impact U.S. as policy changes loom

Racial health disparities still plague the U.S. healthcare system, with a new state-by-state analysis from the Commonwealth Fund showing inequities around outcomes, access and pediatric health.

These findings come as the industry faces numerous policy changes that could further threaten health equity.

"Looking at health care at the state level makes visible what too often gets lost in national health statistics -- the profound differences in whether people can get high-quality care when they need it, afford to follow through on treatment, and live healthy lives," Laurie Zephyrin, M.D., the Commonwealth Fund's senior vice president for Achieving Equitable Outcomes said in a press release.

"Those differences are not random," Zephyrin added. "They track along racial and ethnic lines in every state, and the federal policy changes now underway will make it harder to improve health for everyone. But this report also shows that state policy choices matter: when states invest in coverage and care, people benefit."

After years of nationwide focus on health equity -- driven in large part by a racial reckoning in the wake of George Floyd's murder and inequities laid bare during the COVID pandemic -- this latest report shows that these problems haven't gone away.

State-by-state disparities in outcomes Overall, health system performance scores still vary by race, with nearly every state showing higher scores for White and Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) people. Health system performance scores were typically lower for Black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN) patients. Although nearly every state had racial inequities in health system performance, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island performed somewhat better across all racial and ethnic groups. Conversely, health systems in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia had the steepest racial health disparities. The report also examined outcome measures such as premature death, defined as deaths before age 75 from either preventable causes or treatable conditions. Overall, Black people were the most likely to die a premature death compared to other racial and ethnic groups, while AANHPI people had the lowest rate of premature death. Interestingly, Hispanic people had lower premature death rates than Black or White people, despite having the highest uninsured rates. This paradoxical trend could be attributed to several factors, including the diversity of the U.S. Hispanic population, which skews much younger than others and displays lower rates of risky behaviors, such as smoking. The report also made a call-out for breast cancer mortality, which the authors said is highly treatable when detected early. AI/AN, AANHPI and Hispanic women face lower rates of breast cancer screenings than other racial/ethnic groups. Still, their breast cancer mortality rates are lower than those of their White and especially Black peers. In fact, Black women in the U.S. are among the most likely to get their mammograms and yet, they are the most likely to die from breast cancer. According to the researchers, this problem is multifaceted. Black women are more likely to face delays in follow-up testing for abnormal mammograms and are more likely to have breast cancer detected at a later, more difficult-to-treat stage. Many of these barriers stem from cost. Despite full coverage for initial breast cancer screening, there has historically been no guarantee that follow-up testing will be free. This might add a financial barrier to getting an early breast cancer diagnosis.

Disparities in insurance coverage, healthcare access Perhaps the biggest driver of clinical outcomes disparities, the researchers also detected inequities in insurance coverage. Notably, Hispanic people have the highest uninsured rates, while White people have the lowest uninsured rate. This translates almost directly to cost-related care access barriers, the report went on. For example, about a fifth of Hispanic adults said they couldn't access care because of cost in 2024, compared to 8.9% of White people and 8.3% of AANHPI people. AI/AN and Black people were also more likely to face cost-related care access barriers compared to White and AANHPI people. This was true in 43 of the 50 analyzed states, the Commonwealth Fund said.

Health disparities impacting kids, too This report also assessed racial health disparities emerging in pediatrics, focusing on preventive care and receipt of the seven standard pediatric vaccines, such as those for measles, polio and tetanus. White children in most states were the most likely to receive preventive and dental care. Even in the top-performing states, racial health disparities were steep. For example, although Massachusetts is an exemplar in connecting White and Hispanic kids to preventive and dental care, Black kids lag significantly behind. Indeed, Black children in Massachusetts are less likely to receive preventive and dental care than Black children in Mississippi, the worst-performing state overall for pediatric preventive and dental care. At the same time, uptake of the standard childhood vaccine schedule has increased, with The Commonwealth Fund noting that federal programs like the Vaccines for Children program have helped reduce disparities. Currently, Black or Hispanic kids have the highest vaccination rate in 21 states. The Vaccines for Children program, which offers no-cost vaccinations to kids in Medicaid or who are uninsured/underinsured, increased the number of AI/AN kids getting recommended childhood vaccines.