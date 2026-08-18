RPM vendors warn of patient care hurdles if CMS proposal goes through

Last month, CMS threw a wrench into the remote patient monitoring arena by announcing plans to end Medicare payment for third-party RPM services. This proposal, if finalized, would mean significant changes for providers and RPM companies, as partnerships between the two are widespread. And those changes could upend patient access to healthcare.

Amid the virtual healthcare boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the RPM sector has flourished. RPM services have been linked to numerous benefits, including improved patient outcomes and reduced hospitalizations, particularly among patients with chronic diseases. As a result, RPM adoption skyrocketed, with claim volume growing 1,294% from January 2019 to November 2022.

RPM utilization among Medicare patients also shot up, with federal data showing that the number of Medicare enrollees receiving RPM grew by 27% from 2023 to 2024. This sent Medicare payments soaring from $408 million to $536 million in the span of one year.

However, according to the HHS' Office of Inspector General, the explosion of RPM has not been without negative consequences. Reports released by the agency highlight instances of fraud, concerning billing practices and improper provision of RPM services, albeit among a relatively small proportion of providers. Still, CMS cited these HHS-OIG findings as the reason for its proposal.

For RPM vendors, the potential disruption of third-party billing for Medicare services is highly concerning.

Does the proposal go too far? Though RPM companies are sympathetic to CMS' overarching goals of rooting out fraud, they question whether the policy proposal would be an effective approach. As Xealth Co-founder and CEO Mike McSherry put it, "it's like throwing the baby out with the bathwater." Instead of placing more stringent authorizations or controls around documentation, CMS appears to have taken the more extreme position of ending a key pathway to RPM access entirely, he added. Acquired by Samsung in 2025, Xealth provides a digital health orchestration platform that connects healthcare providers with third-party tools and services. Though the proposal would affect a relatively small part of Xealth's business -- only about 20 companies out of 120 on Xealth's platform bill for RPM services -- it will have a significant impact on other RPM vendors that have built their businesses around providing third-party RPM services, McSherry said. Meryl Holt, general counsel at RPM company Cadence, further noted that the proposal creates a "blanket rule" that would only allow RPM services to be delivered by staff directly employed by the healthcare provider organization. However, RPM programs are operationally complex models that require significant clinical resources and labor, she said. This is why providers typically contract with third-party vendors to offer high-quality RPM services. The proposal is especially confusing given the Trump administration's support of technology-enabled care. Examples of this support include CMS' ACCESS and TEMPO models, both of which aim to boost health technology adoption and deployment. "So, on one hand, they're saying RPM doesn't work, too much fraud, waste, abuse, let's cut it entirely," McSherry said. "On the other hand, go forth with RPM. We're, in fact, reducing the FDA requirements around RPM. And so that's sort of a baffling conundrum." But there could be an unexpected upside for vendors. Though the proposal has the potential to upend the RPM arena, some RPM vendors may actually benefit, according to Sam Liu, vice president at Vivalink, which sells RPM technology directly to hospitals and third-party RPM providers. Since the proposal aims to bring RPM clinical workflows in-house, companies like Vivalink may be able to forge new partnerships with hospitals and health systems that previously contracted with third parties for these services. "Even without this proposal, in fact, the hospital-at-home [model], with that reimbursement, we're already getting approached more by hospitals interested in licensing the technologies in-house," he said. "So, with this proposal, they may accelerate that or add to it."