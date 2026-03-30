Will ACCESS move the needle on tech-enabled chronic care?

This summer, CMS will begin testing a new payment model to expand access to technology-supported chronic disease management. Called Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions, or ACCESS, the voluntary model aims to address barriers to digital health technology access within Traditional Medicare. Whether the model will achieve its intended goals remains to be seen; however, digital health companies appear largely enthusiastic about the new approach.

Digital health technology has become an inextricable part of care delivery in the United States. Physician adoption of these tools spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained high since. With the advent of AI, digital health technologies are primed to become more personalized and effective, making them vital tools in preventing and managing chronic diseases.

According to CMS, the ACCESS model will connect millions of Medicare beneficiaries with chronic diseases to tech-supported care. While digital health leaders who spoke with Virtual Healthcare are generally optimistic, questions about the model's feasibility remain.

What does the ACCESS model entail? The 10-year ACCESS model will test a new payment option to increase the use of digital health technologies for treating four chronic diseases among fee-for-service (FFS) Medicare beneficiaries: hypertension, diabetes, chronic musculoskeletal pain and depression. The model will test Outcome-Aligned Payments (OAPs), a payment option in which organizations receive recurring payments for managing chronic conditions, with the total payment being tied to measurable health outcomes. Each chronic condition included in the model represents a track with unique condition-specific measures and outcome targets, such as improvements in blood pressure, hemoglobin A1c, lipids, weight or patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) of pain, mood and function. Participants in the new payment option must adhere to an Outcome Attainment Threshold (OAT), which represents the minimum percentage of beneficiaries who must complete 12 months in the program and meet all required outcome targets. The model will begin on July 5, 2026, and the OAT for the first year is 50%. "We've tried over many decades now to figure out how to tie the work that clinicians do, that health systems do, for patients to the outcomes patients are actually experiencing," said Ashul Govil, M.D., medical director at digital specialty care provider Story Health by Innovaccer, in an interview. "ACCESS is the latest innovation…[and it] takes a little bit different spin in that it requires technology to be used." From its launch through Dec. 31, 2027, participants will receive between $180 and $360 for the initial period of the clinical track they participate in. The initial period refers to the first year of a patient's care in a given clinical track. Three of the four tracks also have a follow-on period, which refers to the continued management of beneficiaries beyond the initial period. Payments for the follow-on period range from $90 to $210.

How do digital health companies view the model? Overall, digital health leaders view the ACCESS model as a promising pathway to expanded access to technology. Patrick Sheehan, vice president of value-based care at remote monitoring device provider Withings Health Solutions, noted that the model aligns with consumer demand for greater self-management and home-based care options, as well as provider demand for enhanced clinical decision support. However, payment models have not progressed concurrently. "What ACCESS is really creating is the payment environment so that the consumer who wants to self-manage and the healthcare professional who wants to use that data efficiently and effectively to titrate medications or to promote lifestyle change can do so in a way that is properly paid for," he said in an interview. Oren Nissim, CEO of remote care provider Brook Health, agreed, adding that ACCESS is targeting chronic conditions that require a continuous care approach and easing access to technology that can effectively support that care. "We're looking at this as a genuine approach to provide Medicare beneficiaries with direct access to digital health tools and to be able to get that to be utilized further and further because the current system requires a lot more, essentially, going through red tape," he said. By allowing healthcare providers and patients to cut through the red tape more easily and access digital health technology, the model is primed to advance value-based care. Govil, who is also a cardiologist at Sutter Health, noted that the model's value-based care nature will require digital health companies participating in it to shift their business strategy. They will have to focus more broadly on quality measures, rather than just the services they can bill for. "It really forces people to think about, well, if we're shifting towards an outcomes-based model, increasing the codes that we're billing may not be enough," he said. "We really have to focus now on the real, true value of healthcare, right? Which is achieving better blood pressure, better diabetes control for patients." Essentially, ACCESS will push digital health companies to determine the best way to support traditional providers in achieving value-based care, he added.