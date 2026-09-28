Nurses dissatisfied with AI implementation, feel 'watched' by AI

AI implementation relies on clinicians accepting and using the technology. But a new survey shows that, among nurses, acceptance may be hard to come by.

Nearly half of nurses (48%) are dissatisfied with AI implementation in their hospitals, according to a survey conducted by Black Book Research, which polled 202 nurses in August 2026. Alarmingly, 65% reported feeling watched or tracked by at least one AI system. This surveillance pressure is changing the way nurses work, with just over half of respondents (52%) saying they changed the timing of documentation or sequence of care to avoid negative flags.

Clinician trust in AI is hard to gain and maintain. Though nurses are optimistic about AI's potential to help them manage administrative burdens and improve clinical decision making, the Black Book survey shows that concerns about its real-world impact remain.

Impact of AI use on nursing workflows Most nurses (77%) use AI within EHRs and clinician decision support workflows, the survey shows. Many nurses also use AI-driven predictive risk alerts (66%), AI staffing and acuity algorithms (59%) and ambient AI for documentation (51%). Still, many nurses are dissatisfied with AI implementation in their workplaces, with 63% stating that AI tools have added new tasks to their workloads without removing old ones. Another 57% said they have to produce extra documentation to explain exceptions, and 55% said they spend more time validating or correcting AI outputs. Notably, 52% of nurses reported changing the sequence of the care workflow to meet clinical targets. AI has also led to breakdowns in communication among nursing staff and leadership, the survey reveals. More than half of survey respondents (58%) report spending more time explaining their decisions to managers or quality, IT and compliance staff. Around 55% said that AI dashboards replace direct discussions of clinical context. "Experienced nurses develop personal sequencing habits, cognitive checks and communication routines that help them manage competing priorities," the report states. "AI systems can disrupt these habits when they prescribe a fixed order, judge timestamp deviation, or surface a metric without the patient-level context that made the deviation clinically appropriate."