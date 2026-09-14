Oracle Health expands Clinical AI Agent to nurses

Nurses in the U.S. can now use Oracle Health's Clinical AI Agent, a move the company said will improve real-time clinical documentation and ideally boost care coordination.

The expansion comes nearly two years after the EHR vendor launched its broader Clinical AI Agent, initially designed for physician use. Now, nurses can use the technology, which is embedded directly into the Oracle Health Foundational EHR.

"Nurses are the heart of patient care, yet too much of their day is spent on manual repetitive work, searching for information, documenting care, and coordinating across the care team," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in the announcement.

"Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent for nurses delivers quicker access to patient information and enables voice-powered documentation at the point of care," Verma continued. "By reducing administrative work, we're helping nurses spend more time with patients while supporting coordination across the care team."

Oracle Health said the Clinical AI Agent uses natural language processing to enable voice commands for chart navigation. In other words, nurses can talk into the EHR to find the information they need within the patient record. The AI also generates nursing summaries for nurses, helping them review patient histories or current symptoms before meeting with patients.

Oracle Health said this should reduce manual chart review.

Finally, the tool features voice-enabled discrete charting, which allows nurses to complete structured documentation in near real time at the point of care. Oracle Health said this should reduce documentation burden and improve documentation speed, both of which contribute to better care coordination.

At launch, the Clinical AI Agent for nurses is available in inpatient settings.

AI charting has increasingly become a mainstay in the EHR. However, it's historically been leveraged for physician use. Indeed, a 2026 report from Elsevier found that only 41% of nurses use AI tools for work, compared with 57% of physicians. That's not for lack of interest; 53% of nurses said AI tools give them more choice in their clinical practice, and 51% said AI tools empower them.

But only about half of nurses said their organization provides them access to AI tools, making it next to impossible for them to integrate the technology into their workflows.

This latest move from Oracle Health should equip healthcare organizations with the tools needed to support nurse AI utilization, early adopters have indicated. According to Lynette Clinton, the chief information officer at BayCare Health System, the Oracle Health AI tool has been designed specifically for nurses, which will help nurses more realistically integrate it into their workflows.

"As we've expanded the use of generative AI across our organization, Oracle Health has continued to listen to our feedback to help ensure nursing capabilities fit naturally into the flow of care," Clinton said in the Oracle Health press release. "Helping our nurses complete documentation in real time has the potential to reduce after-shift charting, ease administrative burden, and give them more time to focus on patients."

Sara Heath is an executive editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, where she covers patient engagement, healthcare policy and health IT.