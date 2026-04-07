Rural providers eye AI, remote care tech for RHTP investment

State applications for Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) funding highlight growing interest in artificial intelligence and remote care technologies among rural healthcare providers. AI tools that mitigate administrative burdens feature prominently in these applications.

On the ground, these providers also report prioritizing AI-driven administrative tools, particularly those that deliver immediate value, address workforce shortages and expand access to care.

Ambient AI targets documentation burden and workforce strain At Hattiesburg Clinic in Mississippi -- a physician-owned, multispecialty group serving a largely rural population -- ambient documentation tools, including Suki AI, have significantly reduced time spent on clinical notes for physicians. Ambient AI tools capture the conversation between clinician and patient and automatically generate a draft clinical note, which the provider then reviews and edits before finalizing, said Jennifer Bryan, M.D., a family medicine physician at Hattiesburg. She estimated the technology saves roughly an hour to an hour and a half daily per physician. "The return on investment is pretty clear from the start -- how much time you get back in your day," Bryan said. In rural settings, that time savings is less about increasing patient volume and more about maintaining access for patients who are already seeking care. "Rural doctors are already seeing these people anyway. They're not going to close the door to their communities," Bryan said, adding that the benefits go beyond physicians. "It extends to your administrative staff, your support staff -- everybody gets a breather… it's like you've got another co-worker beside you."

Remote care models expand access in underserved areas Providers are also using technology to expand access to care, particularly in areas where specialty services are limited. "[Hospitals in] rural areas might not have a subspecialty partner to turn to -- it's just them," Bryan said. At Billings Clinic, a Montana-based regional health system with a wide rural network, a systemwide EHR supports care delivery across distant sites, helping providers coordinate care, reduce delays and extend specialist support across the network with faster referrals. "Whether you're at the far reaches of Montana with support a long way away or at one of the referral centers, we all have access to the same tools and the same support," said Randy Thompson, M.D., chief healthcare analytics officer at Billings Clinic. In Alaska, Kodiak KINDNESS, a nonprofit that provides maternal and infant feeding support, is using TigerConnect secure messaging to bring specialist support to families in the most remote communities. The platform allows community peer counselors and clinicians to communicate in real time, share patient information and coordinate care across distances. "It's allowing us to reach communities we aren't physically in. There are no [International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants] in the Northwest Arctic, and some villages require an hour-and-a-half bush plane flight to reach," said Heather Preece, KINDNESS founder.

Local capacity shapes how technology is deployed Even as AI and remote care tools show promise in improving access and outcomes, providers say adoption depends heavily on local infrastructure and resources. Billings Clinic is working with Oracle Health to develop and evaluate new AI-enabled tools and has found that solutions must be adapted to fit different care environments. "We're Oracle Health's only showcase site for the development and validation of new solutions, which are now primarily AI in nature," said Thompson. The organization is piloting a wide range of tools to improve efficiency. These include AI-generated summaries that pull details from patient records, voice-enabled documentation that supports clinicians and automation to streamline tasks such as preoperative preparation and insurance authorization. That work has underscored a key challenge in rural technology adoption: aligning innovation with local capacity. "We really had to look at what our rural partners have in place to support these technologies -- you can't just take everything and throw it at a rural site," said Edward Ballerini, Billings Clinic's director of digital transformation and chief nursing informatics officer. For organizations like Kodiak KINDNESS, that challenge is even more pronounced. "We're trying to figure out how to deliver services remotely with the technology capabilities that we have," said Preece. "Some communities don't have smartphones or reliable internet, so people may need to go to a clinic just to connect."