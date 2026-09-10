62% of young members use AI to choose a health plan
Health plans risk $3 billion in future member lifetime value if they continue to fall short on trust, opening the door for members to build relationships with AI.
Commercial health payers are in the middle of a member trust problem, leaving 62% of younger members using AI, not care navigators, to choose a health plan, according to new Accenture data obtained via email.
This could cost payers to the tune of $3 billion in future member lifetime value, or the profit a payer could make throughout the payer-member relationship, over the next decade, the report authors said.
Member trust, on the whole, is dropping, with Accenture flagging a 10.5-percentage-point decline among Millennial and Gen Z members between 2023 and 2026. That means younger members aren't turning to their healthcare payers for plan information or healthcare guidance, according to Bracken Flynn, principal director in Accenture's Health industry.
"When members don't trust their health plan, they don't just disengage, they route around it," he said in a statement. "Our data shows that younger consumers aren't asking for less from their insurer. They want more."
Members say getting their needs met feels transactional, Accenture showed, with some younger members saying that complex healthcare access, limited price transparency and a lack of guidance from their health plans are damaging their relationships with payers.
That's going to cost payers, Accenture added. Younger members are 50% less likely to stay with a health plan after encountering even one barrier, such as unpredictable pricing or unclear health guidance.
Members aren't settling for poor healthcare navigation. Instead, a new party has entered the chat: AI.
"[Members are] looking for a partner that helps them navigate care, understand costs, and make confident decisions," Flynn explained.
AI has proven to be that partner, with members starting to use the technology to help them select a health plan.
However, the answer is not simply for payers to install their own member-facing AI tools to redirect engagement. Members who don't trust their payers to begin with won't be receptive to their payers using AI, the Accenture data showed.
While 69% of younger members who trust their insurer said they are comfortable with the payer using AI to help them find a doctor, that figure is just 16% among those who don't trust their payer.
Instead, payers need to change course, transitioning from being the administrator of coverage into the orchestrator of overall member health.
"The insurers that earn that trust now will define what health coverage means for the next generation," according to Flynn.
Building long-term member trust
The playbook for payers isn't new. Accenture advised payers to design more affordable and transparent insurance products and build in clarity across the member journey.
The challenge will be delivering personalized guidance at scale. Consumers have been demanding personalization in their healthcare -- both from their clinicians and their health plans -- for some time.
In 2022, Kaufman Hall reported that personalization was imperiling the consumer experience. Meanwhile, healthcare analyst firm Forrester rang the alarm on personalization in health plans last fall, saying members don't perceive value when their insurance experience isn't personalized.
But health plans need a breadth of member data to offer that personalized experience at scale, and it can be difficult to coordinate tailored experiences across a single brand name.
Still, personalizing the member experience could be an important market differentiator. Accenture said trust multiplies sixfold when members understand their health plans.
Health plans can begin by doing a trust audit to understand where the process breaks down for members. Accenture advised payers to focus on healthcare access, cost and guidance. Payers should then flag the action items that could create near-term value. These are typically quick wins that can generate momentum.
Along this path, payers should consider trust and value metrics, such as retention, engagement and margin, to tinker with interventions.
Sara Heath is an executive editor at Xtelligent Healthcare Media, where she covers patient engagement, healthcare policy and health IT.