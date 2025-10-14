How payers can regain consumer trust via personalized care

Amid rising premium costs and low consumer trust, the healthcare payer industry is ripe for disruption.

Whether it be from high churn, low enrollments or new market entrants, it's clear health plans are at a turning point, according to Arielle Trzcinski, a principal analyst from Forrester.

"We are at a point where less than half of customers are reporting a positive experience on cost. At the same time, costs are going up," Trzcinski said in the first of this two-part series, where we explored trends in costs and trust impacting healthcare payers.

"But we don't have more to show for it. We have a worse customer experience, less trust and now we're going to ask everybody to pay more. It's a recipe for someone to come in and truly disrupt this market and transform what this market looks like."

But there might be a way out of this predicament, Trzcinski stated. It's clear that consumers want more from their insurers, with data showing a thirst for more customizable and personalized health plans. By building those high-value products consumers want, payers can future-proof against disruption and enrollment churn.

Consumers want health plan personalization According to Trzcinski, building a personalized health plan experience is going to be essential for health plans going forward. "We know that personalized experiences are better at keeping folks engaged, getting them to actually take action on the changes that we need them to take in terms of their healthcare and getting to better outcomes and driving low-cost utilization, especially as we see rising costs continuing to escalate," Trzcinski explained. Put simply, personalization means member engagement, and that can mean better clinical outcomes and lower costs for payers. But it's not just payers that understand the value of personalized health plans. Consumers want them, too. According to a yet-to-be-released Forrester report, 67% of consumers are interested in shopping for and piecing together their own insurance plans instead of having their employers do it. Among Gen Z members, who are among the youngest, healthiest and lowest cost for payers, 62% would want a more customized plan and are willing to pay more for it. But those personalized plans don't come for free -- they rely on consumer data.

Building trust in consumer data sharing Without consumer data, there is no personalization. But consumers don't usually share their data with entities they don't trust. Indeed, consumers who highly trust their payers are 5.5 times more likely to share their data than those with low levels of trust, according to Forrester's "The Trust Foundation Is Fractured For US Health Insurers, 2025" report. This creates a conundrum for health plans looking to fortify their business strategies. Trzcinski advised payers to emphasize the security protocols in place for the data they do already get from consumers, even if it's limited right now. "As we think about the experience and the data that we're collecting, be more transparent with folks about what data you are collecting," she suggested. "Why are you collecting it? How are you going to use that data to co-create value with your customer?" There's also a wealth of consumer data that has nothing to do with clinical metrics that members might be more willing to share. What are your members' health goals? Why did they choose this particular health plan? What features have stood out to them? Getting answers to these questions can help payers determine better member engagement strategies.