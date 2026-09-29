8% of hospital-insurer contract disputes go public: study

About one in twelve hospital-insurer relationships erupted into public contract disputes between 2021 and 2025, according to a new study published in Health Affairs.

These usually behind-closed-doors negotiations have increasingly spilled into the open, as hospitals publicly threaten to leave payer networks to score more favorable prices. This is what researchers at Brown University’s Center for Advancing Health Policy through Research called hospital brinkmanship.

The team studied nearly 15,000 relationships between hospitals and commercial insurers from August 2021 through July 2025. Using that data, news reports and other public notices, they found that about 8% of the relationships involved a hospital or insurer publicly threatening to end the contractual alliance.

However, most of these episodes of brinkmanship ended in a handshake, while just 28% led to an actual breakup. In other words, in just 2% of all relationships studied, one party actually dissolved network participation following the public dispute.

Hospital brinkmanship has increased in frequency, with FTI Consulting reporting the highest number of reported public disputes during the fourth quarter of 2025 since the firm began tracking in 2022.

Brown's CAHPR researchers, however, said its figures are even higher than those reported in industry updates, signaling a growing use of this negotiation tactic among hospitals.

For-profit hospitals pursue public brinkmanship Researchers found that for-profit hospitals were about twice as likely to drag their negotiations into the public versus negotiations with nonprofit hospitals. They said this aligns with for-profit hospitals' tendency to be more aggressive in negotiations to maximize the rates they get. They also identified more public brinkmanship beyond metropolitan areas and among national insurers. However, for-profit hospitals very rarely exited an insurer network. While for-profit hospitals were significantly more likely to engage in public debate, researchers pinpointed a "Goldilocks zone" that indicated a greater likelihood of public brinkmanship. Lead author of the study Jason Buxbaum, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Services, Policy and Practice at Brown, explained in a press release that brinkmanship was particularly frequent among hospitals and payer that had "substantial -- but not overwhelming -- local market power." In the study, hospitals that held between 25-45% of inpatient capacity within a market most commonly threatened to end a contractual relationship publicly. Similarly, insurers in the middle for covered lives -- between 30-45% -- were the most common participants in the public episodes. This Goldilocks zone means that hospitals and insurers in this tier have enough leverage to threaten a network exit, although neither side is dominant. The potential disadvantages of actually ending a contractual relationship, such as reputational harm, may not be as significant in this zone, whereas market leaders could face public backlash from network exits, they added.