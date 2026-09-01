Medicare GLP-1 program sees rapid uptake among seniors

About 600,000 seniors have signed up for discounted weight-loss drugs just two months after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launched a new coverage pathway.

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz shared the update in a White House policy announcement yesterday, adding that the so-called Medicare GLP-1 Bridge demonstration is on track to save the federal program, while improving seniors' outcomes.

"We project we'll actually be able to save money for the taxpayer because the savings aren't only in dollars, they're in saved lives, less hospitalizations, less complications from high blood pressure, diabetes, and all the ravages of obesity because we got prices where they need to be," Oz said.

The Bridge demonstration provides eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries with access to certain weight-loss medications for a flat $50 monthly copayment. This compares to $1,200 a month, according to Oz.

Participation is just a fraction of those eligible, though. KFF projected ahead of Bridge's July 1 launch that 3.8 million Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible during the demonstration's run.

Still, the demonstration has greatly expanded access to widely popular brand-name GLP-1s, which Medicare does not cover for weight management under federal law. Under Bridge, beneficiaries can get the Foundayo tablet, Wegovy injection or tablet or the Zepbound KwikPen. Treatment is based on beneficiaries’ body mass index alone if it is 35 or higher, or on BMI and preexisting conditions, such as hypertension and prediabetes, or prior medical events, such as a heart attack or stroke.

GLP-1 prescribing among adults aged 65 years and older is up 19% from June to July 2026, when Bridge launched, according to a recent analysis from health data and analytics company Truveta. This marked the largest single month-to-month increase over more than seven years of data, researchers noted.

Prescriptions for Zepbound and Wegovy were especially up among seniors by 80.1% and 40.9%, respectively, during the period, once again aligning with Bridge's launch.

The findings underscore how policy changes that reduce financial barriers can have immediate effects on medication access, the Truveta researchers explained. Although they recommended continued monitoring to determine whether these early changes persist.