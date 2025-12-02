Eli Lilly lowers Zepbound costs amid rising calls for affordability

Eli Lilly has cut the price of its popular GIP/GLP-1 obesity drug, Zepbound (tirzepatide), again as demand for weight-loss therapies continues to surge.

The company said yesterday that it has lowered the cost of single-dose vials of its weight loss titan, making the treatment more affordable for people in the United States.

With a prescription, patients can now buy the starting dose (2.5 mg) of Zepbound for $299 a month, $50 less than before, on Lilly's direct-to-consumer digital healthcare platform, LillyDirect, the company said in a press release.

Under the Self Pay Journey Program offered through LillyDirect, the 5 mg dose drops $100 to $399, while higher doses (7.5–15 mg) fall to $449 from $499.

Regular monthly costs, when not using the self-pay program, are $599 for 7.5 mg, $699 for 10 mg, $849 for 12.5 mg and $1,049 for 15 mg, Lilly said.

The announcement came on the same day the World Health Organization issued its first global recommendation supporting GLP-1 medicines, including tirzepatide and semaglutide, for long-term treatment of obesity, urging action on affordability and supply.

Lilly cut a deal last month with the Trump administration to reduce the prices of its GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid enrollees and cash payers on TrumpRx, in exchange for a three-year reprieve from future tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.

Beginning as early as April of next year, Medicare beneficiaries will pay no more than $50 per month for Zepbound in multi-dose pens and Lilly's once-a-day weight loss pill orforglipron, as long as both receive FDA approval.

GLP-1 pricing drops Novo Nordisk, Lilly's main rival in the weight-loss drug market, also reached an agreement last month with the current administration to lower the cost and expand access to its GLP-1 drug semaglutide, branded as Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for diabetes. The deal covers Medicare Part D, Medicaid and direct-to-patient cash purchases, including a pilot program to provide coverage of Wegovy for most Part D beneficiaries. Novo's deal also includes a three-year tariff exemption, similar to Lilly's.