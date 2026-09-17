Shadow AI prevalent, as 72% of health orgs deploy without IT approval

As health AI becomes increasingly autonomous, expert IT oversight may be lacking.

A new survey released by Imprivata revealed that while most healthcare leaders (88%) expect AI agents to operate with some degree of autonomy, 72% have deployed those tools without formal IT approval. This could mean that shadow AI -- AI tools not approved by IT leadership -- is still a major issue across healthcare organizations.

Imprivata, an access management solution vendor, engaged Vanson Bourne to conduct the survey, which polled 250 U.S. healthcare leaders overseeing identity security and/or AI strategy at their organization.

Agentic AI adoption is rising Healthcare organizations are racing to deploy agentic AI, with 28% of survey respondents saying their organization has already deployed these tools and 44% reporting their facility is conducting pilots or proof-of-concept projects. Another 21% of leaders said their organization expects to deploy agentic AI within the next year. Survey respondents estimated that agentic AI is involved in about a third of clinical operational workflows. A majority of respondents expect the technology to have a "transformative" impact on clinical workflows (79%) and operational workflows (73%). Overall, healthcare leaders expect widespread benefits from using agentic AI, with 90% citing operational, efficiency or productivity gains, 70% clinical or patient impact gains and 60% security, governance or compliance benefits.