Inside Hackensack Meridian's first-in-nation Joint Commission AI certification

In late July, Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey became the first health system in the country to be awarded a seal of approval for AI use from Joint Commission, an independent accreditation organization.

Joint Commission's Responsible Use of AI in Healthcare Certification endorses organizations that have demonstrated proper governance, safeguards, monitoring processes and training programs for health AI use.

"The vast majority of health systems are accredited by the Joint Commission," explained Joel Klein, M.D., executive vice president and chief digital and information officer for HMH."[The federal government] relies on the Joint Commission's accreditation to accredit healthcare organizations for participation in Medicare, so it is a very important, very respected organization."

Joint Commission emphasizes the value of AI in raising the quality of healthcare workflows. Ken Grubbs, chief nursing executive and executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations at Joint Commission, sees AI improving clinical decision-making and reducing the administrative burden on providers in addition to supporting technological advances in patient care.

However, he also stressed the importance of AI governance and oversight.

"Organizations must ensure the use of AI is guided by strong governance, rigorous oversight, and an unwavering focus on patient safety," Grubbs said in a statement. "Joint Commission commends HMH for demonstrating a responsible approach to AI adoption while advancing innovation in patient care."

When Joint Commission introduced its certification, HMH saw it as an opportunity to strengthen its AI capabilities, according to Klein.

"We were proud of our process, but we also knew that it's the Joint Commission, and we wanted to see if we could live up to their standards and maybe even strengthen the machine that we had put into place, and so that's really what motivated us," Klein said.

Exploring HMH's application process To apply for Joint Commission's AI certification, health systems must be located in the U.S., operated by the U.S. government, or operated under a U.S. congressional charter. They should also comply with federal laws, such as those from CMS governing participation in Medicare and Medicaid or conditions for coverage. In addition, when the system has multiple healthcare organizations within it, such as physician groups and regional hospitals, one entity or subdivision of a health system must manage and govern AI activities. Also, the health system must have processes already in place for the responsible use of AI, as well as data security and data use protections. The commission further requires quality monitoring and voluntary reporting of AI safety-related events. Luckily, HMH already had established a series of AI governance committees when AI and LLMs first emerged, Klein recalled. The health system had this governance structure in place before bringing AI into the clinical or business space. One of those structures covered HMH's approach to data security when using AI, so HMH was prepared when commission surveyors were interested in how the health system protected patient data. Sometimes third-party vendors insist on using a hospital's data for their own advantage -- to improve a product or monetize their product line -- but HMH takes a strong stance against this, according to Klein.



"We protect data through contractual restrictions," Klein said. "When HMH works with vendors, we negotiate agreements that the vendor cannot use our patients' data for their benefit unless they demonstrate how the data sharing would benefit the care of our patients." HMH, which has 18 hospitals, received the certification within three weeks. It underwent the same level of scrutiny that hospitals typically undergo to achieve other Joint Commission accreditations, such as an inspection of operating rooms or emergency departments, Klein said. As part of the AI certification process, the commission specified which people at the hospitals it wanted to speak with and noted the technology tools it needed to assess on an inventory list. Klein shared that HMH uses various AI tools, including Microsoft Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) for ambient AI documentation and some Epic AI tools. The commission wanted to examine how HMH evaluated, stratified and scored its AI tools as well as how the health system evaluated risk. The surveyor was not only experienced in evaluating AI but also knew how to assess health systems' processes. "It was quite a bit of firepower being brought to the table," Klein said, noting that the surveyor had extensive experience evaluating health systems in the acute care space.