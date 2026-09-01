200+ stakeholders push back on CMS plan to cut third-party RPM payments

CMS' proposal to end Medicare payments for third-party remote patient monitoring services sent shockwaves through the RPM industry earlier this summer. Now, stakeholders are asking the government to reconsider.

The agency cited fraud risks detailed in Office of the Inspector General reports, stating that having third-party companies provide RPM can result in fragmented care and a lack of oversight by the provider employed by the healthcare facility billing for the care.

Various organizations, including national trade and patient advocacy organizations, health systems and virtual care companies, have submitted comments to the federal government, raising concerns about the proposal's potential to limit healthcare organizations' ability to offer RPM services. This could cut patients off from access to healthcare, they say.

ATA warns of care access challenges The American Telemedicine Association warns that the changes could make it impossible for healthcare provider organizations to offer RPM services, particularly smaller practices and rural facilities. In a comment letter to CMS, Joe Nye, head of federal government relations at ATA Action, stated that healthcare facilities currently relying on third-party RPM providers will likely be forced to reduce enrollment or eliminate these programs, ultimately leaving patients to pay the price. "As a result, patients could lose established connections with care teams for reasons unrelated to their clinical needs, and patients could face delays in enrollment following hospitalization, medication changes, new diagnoses, or worsening chronic conditions," he wrote. "The consequences would be particularly serious for older adults, patients with mobility or transportation barriers, and beneficiaries with heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, respiratory disease, and other complex chronic conditions." The association urged CMS to take a "more targeted, data driven approach" to rooting out fraud, waste and abuse in the RPM arena. This includes further analysis of RPM data to address gaps noted in the OIG reports and to better inform efforts to reduce fraud, waste, and abuse.